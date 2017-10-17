Gamatoria leaves Havre de Grace council to lead mayor's staff

read by kimber

Steve Gamatoria, a longtime member of the Havre de Grace City Council, announced at the end of Monday night’s two-hour Council meeting that he was resigning from his elected position to become chief of staff for Mayor William Martin.

“I guess what I’m saying is tonight will be my last meeting,” Gamatoria said after trying to explain the process that led to his decision.

Gamatoria, 58, said the mayor has been asking him for some time to become his chief of staff, an offer that not only intrigued him, but also gave him pause.

He said he felt as if he would be “sort of letting the citizens down,” by not fulfilling his two-year elected term.

That concern caused him to seek counsel from his City Council colleagues.

“I got 100 percent support from all of them,” he said.

Gamatoria said in an email after the meeting that he “should begin my new role the first part of November.”

Chief of staff is considered a temporary position without benefits and a salary yet to be determined, Gamatoria and Martin said after the meeting.

“For full disclosure, I have solicited Steve to accept a position in my administration as Chief of Staff,” the mayor said in an emailed statement released right after the meeting. “As Chief of Staff for the City of Havre de Grace, Steve will have broad oversight of the day to day operations of City government and will report directly to the Mayor. “

The mayor said during the meeting that he pursued Gamatoria for his new role because “Councilman Gamatoria and I share a passion for government efficiencies.”

That’s a theme Martin reiterated in his emailed statement:

“I would like to personally thank Steve for his many years of dedication to the citizens of Havre de Grace as a member of the City Council. In his new position, Steve will continue working for our community and citizens as we mutually share the same desire for government transparency and efficiency.”

Martin also tried to make clear that it was he, not Gamatoria, who started the process of hiring the City Councilman for the chief of staff job.

“Please understand, Councilman Gamatoria in no way set up a new position for himself,” Martin said during the meeting.

The mayor said Gamatoria would be paid with funds originally budgeted for the salary of a former position of intergovernmental relations. Martin said he terminated that position in April.

Gamatoria’s move creates an opening the mayor said in his emailed statement that he would be addressing soon.

“In accordance with section 57 of the City Charter, in the upcoming weeks, I will submit to the City Council my nomination for their approval to fill the current vacant Council position.”

The next Havre de Grace City Council meeting is Monday, Nov. 6, at 7 p.m.

Gamatoria said he worked for American Cyanamid/Cytec for 29 years until 2006 when he retired, though he has yet to collect any of the pension, in which he is fully vested, from the company.

From 2006 to 2009 and again from 2010 to the present, he has served as director of sales & operations for Safe Check, “a woman-owned nationwide small business that inspected, repaired fire and smoke dampers as well as Fire Doors (primarily) [in] healthcare,” he wrote in an email.

He said he is in the process of leaving his job with Safe Check.

Gamatoria has spent most of his adult life as a member and officer with the Susquehanna Hose Co., Havre de Grace’s volunteer fire company.