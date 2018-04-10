Weis Markets ready to open new Fullerton store

Overlea residents Lana and Regis Connors got a sneak peak Wednesday in Weis Markets newest Maryland supermarket, this one in the Fullerton Plaza shopping center in Baltimore County, following a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“I think it looks great,” Lana Connors said as she and her husband stood among the crowd in the parking lot.

They had been eating in a nearby McDonald’s restaurant when two representatives of Weis came in and informed customers about the ribbon cutting.

Those present were invited to tour the 67,500 square-foot store ahead of Thursday’s 6 a.m. opening to the public. The Weis is in a refurbished Kmart anchoring the shopping center at Belair Road and Rossville Boulevard in Nottingham.

Baltimore County Councilman David Marks, who said he remembers shopping at the Kmart with his family as a child, said he hopes “this renovated shopping center sparks improvements along the entire Belair Road corridor.”

“Kmart was a great place to shop, but Weis is going to be even better now,” state Sen. Kathy Klausmeier, whose district includes Nottingham, said.

Ribbon cutting and tour for the new Weis Markets store in Fullerton Center, opening ceremonies.

Klausmeier presented a proclamation on behalf of the Maryland Senate, and Dels. Joseph Cluster and Christian Miele, who represent Baltimore County in Annapolis, presented a proclamation on behalf of the Maryland House of Delegates.

Al Redmer, Maryland’s insurance commissioner and a former state delegate who represented the area, spoke and presented a proclamation on behalf of Gov. Larry Hogan.

“This is a great day for the community,” Redmer said. “Grocery stores are great for providing good jobs in the area, it’s a nice option for folks to shop, but no matter where you are in government you always want to focus on communities, community preservation and just development in and of itself will uplift this entire community, so we’re very happy to have you here.”

The store will have 140 full and part-time employees. It is the Pennsylvania-based Weis Markets’ 52nd store in Maryland and 12th in Baltimore County, according to a company news release.

Weis has stores in seven states.

Kurt Schertle, the chief operating officer, said Maryland is second for the number of stores and first for store growth.

“I like their deli department, I like their meat department and I like their bakery department, and they give you great service, too,” Lana Connors said.

Regis Connors said he likes Weis’ cookies.

Lana Connors said she knows of Weis through their charitable giving, specifically donations of baked goods from the store at Harford and Joppa Roads to the Beans & Bread soup kitchen in the Fells Point section of Baltimore City, where she volunteers.

Company officials announced multiple donations to community organizations, including $1,000 each to organizations such as the Rosedale Volunteer Fire Company, the Rosedale Public Library, the Shady Spring Police Athletic League Center, the Overlea-Fullerton Recreation Office and the Parkville High School Marching Band.

The school’s wind ensemble opened the ceremony with a rendition of the National Anthem.

The company also presented what store manager Bill Siegmund called “one really special donation that means a lot to this company,” a $50,000 check to the Maryland Food Bank.