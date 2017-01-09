Bundle up for 'Frostbite' Walk Jan. 14

For more than a dozen years, Joe Kochenderfer has been leading groups for regular walks along his namesake, the Joe K Trail.

Also called the North Park Loop Trail, it is Kochenderfer's baby, even more so these days since he's retired.

"I have taken a deep interest in the trail and, being retired for a long time and living only a mile from it, it has become a hobby for me," Kochenderfer said in an email. "There is no question that I am proud of what we've been able to create here and there are so many people who have had a hand in it and I'm grateful for their efforts and interest."

The former city councilman and planning commission member will lead, for the 14th time, the annual North Park "Frostbite" Trail Walk Jan. 14 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

The 1.5-mile trek through nature and history begins and ends at the Susquehanna Museum at the Lock House of Havre de Grace.

Kochenderfer has been involved in the trail since its inception in 1997.

"I was sort of the planner/worker/instigator who arranged the workers, went hunting for grant money, got all the permitting and convinced my friends and other like-minded folks to help," Kochenderfer said. "It was only with a lot of community and AmeriCorps assistance that we were able to get it in shape."

In 2004, then-Mayor David Craig and members of the city council recognized Kochenderfer's efforts and named the trail for him.

"It was quite a surprise," he said.

Planning for the trail began in 1997, when Kochenderfer was involved in the Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway.

"We spent a couple years 'grubbing' it out," he said.

The railroad leg of the trail, built in the mid 1920s during construction of the Conowingo Dam, was in bad shape, reclaimed by Mother Nature after Hurricane Agnes in 1972, Kochenderfer said.

The river leg, part of the old Susquehanna & Tidewater Canal towpath, was in better shape and needed less work. Over the years it had been used by fishermen and others.

It wasn't until 2003 that the trail opened for public use, and that came after a lot of help from citizens and local organizations, especially AmeriCorps volunteers, who laid the stone dust gravel on the railroad ties to make it an even walking surface, Kochenderfer said.

"In all they put about 250 tons of gravel on it in a very labor intensive effort," he said.

The trail today

The trail is a good bicycle surface that can also be used by people in wheelchairs.

"Several folks walk, stroll and run it every day," he said.

What started out as 80 percent development, 15 percent management and 5 percent maintenance has reverted to 85 percent maintenance, 10 percent management and 5 percent development, he said.

Kochenderfer is on the trail three times a week most of the year for recreation and maintenance. He has a couple friends – Tom Davies and Frank Duncan – who help out, too.

"Both of them like to chainsaw and cut up trees which fall and help out by cutting weeds/grass," Kochenderfer said. "Many of the regulars who use the trail help with maintenance by picking up litter."

Kochenderfer has one "bucket list" item for the trail: To finally get a crossing where Lilly Run meets the river.

"We have attempted to move this project to completion, but a number of issues have delayed it," he said. "When would this happen? Six years ago I would have said in a year, but there is always a next year."

As it is now, if you want to walk the trail and get back to your starting point, some backtracking is involved. The crossing would create a true loop (the official name is the North Park Loop Trail) which will bring you past the Lock House without any backtracking.

"This will not only make for a better walk but should increase traffic and visitation for the museum," said Kochenderfer, who is a docent at the museum.

Kochenderfer's walks

Given that he knows the trail loop like the back of his hand, it makes sense that Kochenderfer leads regular walks on it, including the one Saturday.

The walk will be no different from the others he leads, other than the leaves have disappeared from the trees and "it allows one to see through the trees and bushes," he said. And it will be colder than the others.

It's about a 90-minute trek along the 1.5 miles "because we (I) talk a lot about the history and natural features along the way."

The walk begins at the Lock House Museum and goes up to the CSX railroad bridge on the Loop Trail, which is marked with white blazes on the trees and is part of the Mason-Dixon Trail from Harrisburg to Philadelphia, as well as the Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway Trail to Conowingo Dam through Susquehanna State Park.

Five walks are planned each year – every other month except in July, when it's just too hot, Kochenderfer said.

Groups such as Boy and Girl Scouts, garden clubs, volks marchers, walking clubs, school groups, church groups, the Havre de Grace Green Team, birders and others have also arranged walks.

"I like to do the walks because it gives an opportunity to let people see another venue in Havre de Grace which complements the ever popular Promenade. Hopefully, it gives them a little feel for our history and a small exposure to the natural world," Kochenderfer said. "Probably, it gives me a feeling of satisfaction that the product of the efforts of a lot of people who worked on the trail can be shared."

A brochure and map of the trail provided by www.mason-dixontrail.org highlight certain points along the way:

1. Susquehanna Museum at the Lock House - area includes canal, towpath, swing bridge and Lock House. The Susquehanna and Tidewater Canal was in operation from 1840 to 1900. It extended 45 miles to Wrightsville, Pa., connecting to the Pennsylvania Canal. Twenty-nine locks each raised and lowered boats 8 feet to account for the 230-foot difference in elevation. The Lock House served as residence to the lock tender and as a business office.

2. First Lilly Run Crossing - a small stream winding through the City of Havre de Grace.

3. McLhinney Park - a playground on Locust Road named for former Mayor Walter McLhinney.

4. Fountain Run Crossing - another small stream originating in the Heights area of the City.

5. Thomas J. Hatem Memorial Bridge - where Route 40 crosses the Susquehanna River; named for local native and former state delegate.

6. Mason Dixon Trail - connects the Philadelphia area to Harrisburg area - marked with blue blazes.