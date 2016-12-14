Main Street Friendly's closing its doors Wednesday

After more than 30 years in business on the southern end of Main Street in Bel Air, Friendly's restaurant is closing its doors Wednesday.

The restaurant opened in July 1974 and is owned by BR Food Group Inc., a Friendly's franchise.

Friendly's issued the following statement about the closure:

"On Wednesday, December 14, 2016, BR Food Group Inc., a Friendly's franchisee, closed its Friendly's location at 353 South Main Street, Bel Air, MD. The restaurant will cease operations, effective immediately.

"Friendly's in Bel Air values its guests and thanks them for their patronage."

The Friendly's in Harford Mall will remain open.

A store employee on Tuesday said some employees will go to work at the restaurant in the mall, some will go to other Friendly's restaurants and some will pursue other opportunities altogether.

It is unclear what will happen with the site.