Bel Air visitors experience first snow

P.V.N. Murthi and his cousin, N. Lanka, who traveled from their home country of India to Bel Air to visit Murthi’s brother, experienced their first snow this weekend after about 2 inches fell on Harford County Friday.

The cousins, dressed in heavy coats and hats, walked along Pennsylvania Avenue to the Bel Air Library late Saturday morning.

“We are liking the snow, and we are experiencing it for the first time,” Murthi said.

Lanka said only “a few places” in India get snow in the winter. Murthi said it had been cold when they left.

“Not this much, but it was somewhat cold,” he said. “It is winter.”

Local temperatures hovered just above freezing Saturday morning with the official start of winter, the Dec. 21 winter solstice, less than a week away.

Martin said average local high temperatures are in the 40s and lows in December, but he stressed they can fluctuate.

“It’s only a little bit colder and snowier than average so far,” Ray Martin, a meteorologist for the NWS’ Baltimore/Washington forecast office in Sterling, Va., said.

This week, however, temperatures were on the rise and the snow disappeared. Temperatures were in the mid-50s Tuesday and but are expected to drop into the 40s the remainder of the week. Saturday, however, is predicted to reach a high of 57, according to The Weather Channel.

“Typically, you will actually see wide variations in daily temperatures,” he said.

Dennis Jackson, a Pennsylvania Avenue resident, cleared bits of snow and slush from his driveway and porch Saturday.

“Overall, for a dusting we’re getting at an odd time of year it's not bad at all,” he said. “It's Maryland, no prediction of weather here.”

Forty auto accidents were reported between 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Friday, according to the Harford County Volunteer Fire & EMS Association’s media page on Facebook.

Most of the accidents only involved “property damage,” but fire service officials urged motorists to be cautious.

A child was also injured in a sledding accident at Donzen Drive and Ma and Pa Road in Bel Air, according to the post. The child, a 4-year-old girl, struck a dumpster around 5 p.m., and was taken by ambulance to a regional trauma center, according to Rich Gardiner, a spokesperson for the fire and EMS association.

She had non-life-threatening but serious injuries, according to Gardiner.

Multiple companies responded around 8:15 p.m. Friday to a fire in a storage and maintenance facility at the Maryland Golf and Country Clubs on East MacPhail Road in Bel Air.

No one was injured, and the cause is under investigation by the Office of the State Fire Marshal, according to the association’s media page.

Things were quieter Saturday; the county’s Department of Emergency Services had not reported any accidents related to the weather as of the afternoon, according to Jenn Chenworth, spokesperson for the fire and EMS association.

Local families trooped in and out of the Bel Air Library late Saturday morning.

Stef Long-Murphy, an assistant branch manager, said traffic had been normal for a Saturday so far. Some parents reported bringing their children because it was too cold outside, so they could check out books or participate in storytime.

“Snow can work in our favor, definitely,” Long-Murphy said.

Pylesville resident Melissa Boyle and her 8-year-old daughter, Hope, visited the Bel Air branch so they could get books Melissa said were not available at her local branch, plus Hope could get books for a school project on the planet Saturn.

Melissa Boyle said about an inch of snow fell where she lives, and the power had gone out for about three hours Friday.

She said she had to use four-wheel drive on her vehicle to get out of her driveway.

“The main roads are completely fine,” Boyle said.