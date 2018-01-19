Joppa-Magnolia emergency personnel respond to two serious crashes within 60 minutes Friday

Fire and EMS personnel from Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company responded to two serious crashes within an hour Friday evening.

The first was reported around 4:30 p.m. on Route 24 between Edgewood Road and Interstate 95 in Edgewood, according to the fire company. A person was trapped in the car.

Rescuers began using the Jaws of Life to extricate the seriously injured adult male, the fire company said. The extrication took about 10 minutes, and the patient was taken by ambulance to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore in serious but stable condition.

A second accident was reported just after 5:30 p.m. on the shoulder of Interstate 95 between Exits 74 and 77 in Edgewood, according to the fire company.

Courtesy Joppa-Magnolia Fire Company A woman was flown to Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore Friday evening after being injured in an accident on Interstate 95 in Edgewood.

A vehicle rolled over and landed wheels down on the other side of the guardrail on the slow shoulder of the interstate, the fire company said.

The patient, a woman who was seriously injured, was taken to by ambulance to Joppa-Magnolia’s helipad at the main station in Joppa and flown to Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.

The two right lanes of northbound I-95 were temporarily blocked.

Maryland State Police are investigating both accidents.