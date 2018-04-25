Fire damages Bel Air area house Wednesday morning, woman taken to hospital

Fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire that damaged a house in the Bel Air area Wednesday morning.

An occupant of the house in the 700 block of Burnside Drive, in the Fountain Green area, was taken to a local hospital suffering from smoke inhalation, according to fire personnel at the scene.

The fire was reported at 8:17 a.m., according to Deputy State Fire Marshall Oliver Alkire.

Multiple area fire companies responded and brought the fire under control. They were still on the scene at 9:30 a.m.

Alkire, who was at the scene preparing to go inside to try and determine specifically where and how the fire started, said it appeared to have started in the basement of the ranch style house.

The woman who lives in house with her husband was home alone; her husband was in Bel Air, according to Alkire, who said she called 911 to report the fire.

Firefighters from volunteer companies in Bel Air, Abingdon, Level and Joppa-Magnolia responded.

The woman was taken by ambulance from Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company to University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air suffering from minor smoke inhalation, Alkire said.