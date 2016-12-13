Exxon station in Forest Hill robbed at knifepoint Tuesday, police say

A man with a knife robbed a gasoline station in a busy Forest Hill commercial area Tuesday afternoon, according to Maryland State Police.

Troopers from the Bel Air Barrack responded to the Exxon station in the 2000 block of Rock Spring Road at 1:30 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery, according to a State Police news release.

A clerk informed troopers the suspect entered the store and displayed a knife. He then walked behind the counter, took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the store, according to the release.

The robber is described as a clean shaven white, male in his early 20s. He was wearing navy blue and brown colored athletic shorts over top of gray sweat pants, a large white sweater with brown stripes, black Nike sneakers and a black hat and mask.

Troopers canvassed the area and attempted a K9 track, but were unsuccessful in locating the suspect, State Police said.

The Exxon is located adjacent to the Klein's ShopRite supermarket and close to dozens of other businesses near the intersection of Routes 23 and 24.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bel Air Barrack at 410-838-4101.

No further details were available.

