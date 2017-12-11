Bel Air woman dies in crash on Route 23 in Forest Hill

A 27-year-old Bel Air woman died Monday afternoon in a four-vehicle crash along Route 23 near the intersection at Grafton Shop Road in Forest Hill, according to Maryland State Police.

Troopers responded around 12:40 p.m. to the crash scene, close to where road crews were working on the highway at Grafton Shop and Route 23, according to an MSP news release.

Georgina Marie Schulz was driving east on Route 23 in her Subaru Forester when she approached the work area. Traffic had been reduced to one lane near the intersection, and traffic flaggers were signaling to motorists, according to police. Route 23 has a single lane in each direction in that area.

Workers had stopped eastbound traffic, but Schulz did not slow down in the single lane of traffic and her vehicle rear-ended a Toyota Sequoia, police said. The impact caused a “chain reaction,” as two more vehicles ahead were hit, according to the news release.

A Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company ambulance took Schulz to University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the Toyota Sequoia was injured and also taken to Upper Chesapeake, according to the State Police, who did not release that person’s identity.

Route 23 was closed between Grafton Shop and High Point roads for about two hours after the crash. Traffic could be seen flowing again around 2:45 p.m.

An Aegis reporter who went to the crash site after it was cleared by police saw road signs and electronic sign boards alerting drivers to construction work ahead.