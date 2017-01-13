Tenants discover Forest Hill fire, alert others

Alert tenants made sure others escaped unharmed and kept an early morning fire in Forest Hill Friday from further damaging a three-story apartment building, according to the state fire marshal's office.

About 40 Bel Air Volunteer Fire Department firefighters responded to a report at about 5:37 a.m. of a fire in the Harford Village North Apartments in the 1600 block of Denise Drive. It took firefighters about 30 minutes to control the blaze, according to a report from the state fire marshal's office.

The tenants, Joshua and Kristen Fields, discovered a fire in an exterior furnace room and grabbed their two children, a 19 month old and a two and a half month old, and escaped. They also alerted others in the building.

"The occupants discovered the fire within the exterior furnace room and exited their apartment, alerting other tenants within the building," the fire marshal's report said. "The fire breached the roof of the apartment, however was contained to the furnace room and the immediate attic area above. Occupants are currently displaced."

The cause was ruled accidental as a result of a malfunctioning furnace. The building had working smoke alarms, according to the fire marshal, but not a sprinkler system.

Fire officials said there was $50,000 in damages to the building and a loss of $10,000 in contents. No one was reported injured.

Harbond Associates Limited Partnership owns the building, according to the fire marshal.