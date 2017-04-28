Police union, city trade charges over campaign signs removal in Havre de Grace

As the Havre de Grace city election campaign approaches its final days, a union representing municipal police officers in Harford County is at odds with the city government over the removal of campaign signs the union placed on behalf of the former mayor, Wayne Dougherty, who is trying to unseat William Martin, the incumbent mayor.

Lodge 128 of the Fraternal Order of Police threatened to seek criminal penalties against those it suspects removed signs backing Dougherty, who is trying to return to office by opposing Martin in the May 2 voting.

After the union issued a press release Thursday alleging that city employees had removed pro-Dougherty signs from public property, the city government fired back with a release of its own saying the signs were improperly placed in the city's rights-of-way and were thus in violation of the city code.

Martin, who was elected mayor in 2015, succeeding Dougherty, defended the city's actions and branded the union's charges "politics."

The city, in its news release, also charged the signs in question bore a facsimilie of the city police department's logo and threatened court action.

"Harford County Municipal FOP Lodge 128 affirms it never gave permission to any city employee or official to remove property belonging to the FOP and believes they were singled out based upon their political support of a candidate other than the current mayor," the FOP news release states.

The city's news release countered that Martin and Director of Administration Patrick Sypolt had been "unfairly implicated" in the union's accusation of a "criminal scheme" to remove the signs.

"The FOP's shrill response to the City's challenge to their improper use of the City trademark and proper removal of the signs from the City's right of way likely prompted the FOP media release," the city's release states.

Dougherty, who is retired from the Harford County Sheriff's Office and spent several years with the Havre de Grace Police Department, served as mayor from 2007 to 2015, when he decided not to seek another term.

The city sent a cease-and-desist letter, dated April 21, to the union warning about using the police department logo on the campaign signs, as well as putting those signs in public rights of way. City officials provided a copy of the letter to The Aegis.

"Under the City code, Section 151-5(A), it is unlawful to install, erect, or maintain a sign over any public right-of-way or other property of the Mayor and City Council of Havre de Grace," Sypolt wrote in the letter.

The union's membership includes officers from the Aberdeen, Bel Air and Havre de Grace police departments.

Martin said during a recent candidate forum at City Hall that he "politely declined" the union's offer of an endorsement, after meeting union representatives.

"The only endorsement I want is the voters of Havre de Grace, because I'm fair and I'm firm in my decisions," he said.

The issue of collective bargaining rights for Havre de Grace officers also came up during the candidates' forum on April 18, which was hosted by the Ontario-Otsego Positive Action Committee.

"Collective bargaining will be the ruination of this city, period, hands down, end of discussion," Martin said at the forum.

During the same forum, Dougherty said "direct communication" between officers and department leadership is a key factor in avoiding the need for collective bargaining.

"Listening to what the needs are, fulfilling those needs within reason and working with the department itself," he said.