Traffic advisories posted for fallen firefighter's services Friday and Saturday in Joppa

Traffic advisories are in effect for the memorial services Friday and Saturday in Joppa for Howard County firefighter Nathan Eric Flynn, a Havre de Grace resident who was killed battling a blaze Monday morning at a Clarksville home.

A viewing for Flynn is planned for noon to 8 p.m. Friday at Mountain Christian Church, followed by the funeral at 11 a.m. Saturday also at Mountain Christian.

Gov. Larry Hogan, Howard County Executive Allan H. Kittleman, Fire Chief John S. Butler and fire department personnel will attend the funeral, as will Flynn’s family, Howard County Fire Department spokesperson Brad Tanner said.

In addition to being a paid firefighter with Howard County, Flynn was a volunteer firefighter with the Susquehanna Hose Company of Havre de Grace.

Electronic signs advising motorists of delays associated with the Flynn services have been posted along Route 152 around Mountain Christian and at other nearby locations. The Harford County Sheriff’s Office said it would issue a traffic advisory Thursday evening on social media and also by automated phone message to people in the affected areas.

“Expect heavy traffic and possible delays on Route 152 in Fallston around Mountain Christian Church as we honor the life and memory of fallen Firefighter Nathan Flynn of the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services, and member of the Susquehanna Hose Company in Havre de Grace,” the advisory states.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, traffic will be heavy on Route 152 around Mountain Christian Church beginning today Friday, July 27 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. and again on Saturday, July 28 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

“Please proceed with caution as attendees, response personnel and equipment will be present and traffic delays are expected,” the Sheriff’s Office advised.

The cause of the deadly fire, which investigators say entrapped Flynn inside the house, has not yet been determined and the investigation continued Thursday, Tanner of the Howard County Fire Department said said.

Flynn is the first Howard County firefighter killed fighting a fire, county officials said earlier this week.

