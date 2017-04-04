Smoke alarms awaken residents in Forest Hill, Street fires

Tragedy was averted Sunday morning when the homeowner did everything right upon discovering a fire, started by kids playing with matches in the house, fire investigators said.

Donald Hart awoke just after 10 a.m. Sunday to the sound of smoke alarms on every floor of his house going off in the 1200 block of Sharon Acres Road, according to a notice of investigation from the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Hart ran down the steps and saw heavy fire under his dining room table, Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver Alkire said Monday.

"He yells, 'Get out, fire, fire, fire.' Everyone gets out, he runs to the kitchen, tries to put water on it and realizes it's not working," Alkire said. "He runs out the front door, closing it behind him."

That action was key in keeping the fire contained to the dining room, with extensive heat, smoke and soot damage to the adjacent kitchen.

Sharon Acres Road fire Courtesy of Office of the State Fire Residents of this home in the 2200 block of Sharon Acres Road were awakened by smoke alarms going off and were able to escape without injury. Residents of this home in the 2200 block of Sharon Acres Road were awakened by smoke alarms going off and were able to escape without injury. (Courtesy of Office of the State Fire)

"It was not getting fresh oxygen that permits it to burn. It really almost smothered itself out," Alkire said. "It was a great example of everything [right] to do."

The cause, however, was an example of what not to do, he said.

Two juveniles in the house — where 10 people were living and three others were visiting overnight — accidentally started the fire while playing with matches.

Hart lives in the house with his fiancée and their children, six adults and two children, ages 11 and 16, Alkire said. The girlfriend of one of the adult children was staying at the home overnight Saturday with her two kids, ages 8 and 5.

The 8- and 5-year-old woke up, found matches and eventually lit on fire a box of confetti under the dining room table, Alkire said.

After initially denying he started the fire, the older boy told investigators he was "trying to be like Indiana Jones, he had a torch like in the Temple of Doom," Alkire said, adding the fire was an accident, not malicious or intentional.

"It's sad on every level. He was extremely upset, as was his mother," he said.

A bedroom/office adjacent to the dining room was in "pristine condition," despite the fire, which Alkire credited to a hollow core door between the rooms the prevented the fire from spreading.

Because of the heavy water, smoke and soot damage, the home is uninhabitable, Alkire said, and the families are being assisted by Harford County Disaster Assistance.

The fire caused an estimated $25,000 damage to the building and $25,000 damage to the contents, according to the notice.

About 25 firefighters from Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Company, with the assistance of Fallston, Bel Air, Norrisville and Whiteford fire companies, controlled the blaze in about 10 minutes, according to the notice.

Hart suffered minor smoke inhalation; he was treated on the scene by EMS and refused transport to a local hospital.

Smoke alarms avert second tragedy

Smoke alarms are also credited with waking sleeping residents in a home in Street on Friday, investigators said.

The fire was reported around 12:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of Whiteford Road, according to a notice of investigation.

Owner Anthony Alaimo and his son, Anthony Alaimo Jr., who both work night shifts, Alkire said, were asleep downstairs when they heard the second-floor smoke alarms going off.

The elder Alaimo checked for a source and found a fire in the attic, according to the notice. He tried to put it out with water, but the fire rapidly spread throughout the attic and bedroom.

The cause, according to investigators, was accidental from a furnace malfunction.

About 30 firefighters from Darlington Volunteer Fire Company, assisted by Whiteford, Fawn Grove, Bel Air, Level and Rising Sun, controlled the blaze in about 30 minutes.

The fire was contained to the attic and bedroom areas, according to the notice; the entire house suffered extensive water, smoke and soot damage. The family is being assisted by Harford County Disaster Assistance and the American Red Cross.

The home sustained about $125,000 damage to the structure and $50,000 damage to the contents.