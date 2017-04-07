Search warrant executed at Joppa-Magnolia firehouse

Members of the Harford County Child Advocacy Center, which investigates suspected crimes against children, executed a search and seizure warrant at one of the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company stations last week, law enforcement and fire officials confirmed.

The warrant was served the evening of March 30 at the Hanson Road firehouse, Joppa-Magnolia Chief Bill Vanarsdale said Thursday.

"It did not involve us in any way so we have no comments on it," Vanarsdale said.

Harford State's Attorney Joseph Cassilly confirmed Thursday the warrant was executed, but said it's part of an ongoing investigation and couldn't comment further.

The search warrant was for one specific item, Cassilly said, not for the whole firehouse. He said he thinks it was for some type of computer component.

"We don't know whether anything wrong happened, if a crime was committed or anything else," Cassilly said. "The fact that there's a warrant we have indications we need to do an investigation. We're doing the investigation, whether there's more to it or not, we don't know."

Vanarsdale said the warrant involved "computer networking stuff," which is all owned by the county.

"It happened to be on our property, that's it," he said.

The fire company's website, jmvfc.org, "has been archived or suspended," when trying to access the site.

The CAC, according to its website, "handles all aspects of sexual child abuse, child sexual assaults, sex offender registry violations, child pornography and serious physical abuse cases within Harford County."