Harford to observe Fire Prevention Week, open houses set

In a fire, seconds can mean the difference between a safe escape and the tragic loss of life. October 7 - 13 is National Fire Prevention Week and Harford County officials urge all citizens to make a fire safety plan.

This year’s national theme is “Look. Listen. Learn. Be aware – fire can happen anywhere.”

In coordination with National Fire Prevention Week, the Harford County Volunteer Fire & EMS Association encourages citizens to check the website for their local volunteer fire company for information about open houses, which include the following:

- Fallston Volunteer Fire Company: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, 2201 Carrs Mill Rd, Fallston;

- Abingdon Fire Company (main station): noon - 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct., 7, 3306 Abingdon Road, Abingdon;

- Level Volunteer Fire Company: noon – 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 7, 3633 Level Village Road, Havre de Grace

- Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company: noon – 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, 109 S. Hickory Ave., Bel Air;

- Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company (Forest Hill station): noon – 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, 27 East Jarrettsville Road, Forest Hill;

- Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company (Patterson Mill station): noon – 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, 1 Patterson Mill Road, Bel Air;

- Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Company: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14, 3825 Federal Hill Road, Jarrettsville;

- Norrisville Volunteer Fire Company: noon – 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, 2134 Harkins Road, Pylesville

- Abingdon Fire Company (Edgewood station): noon – 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14, 3301 Willoughby Beach Road, Edgewood;

- Susquehanna Hose Company: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, October 20, 911 Revolution St., Havre de Grace.

“As a former volunteer firefighter, I have witnessed the terrible impact of fire in a home or business,” County Executive Barry Glassman said in a news release. “Please take the opportunity of Fire Prevention Week to plan how you and your family will stay safe in case of this deadly hazard.”

Follow these tips from the National Fire Protection Association:

- Together with all members of your household, draw a map of your home on paper, marking two exits from each room and a path to the outside from each exit;

- Practice your home fire drill twice a year; conduct one at night and one during the day with everyone in your home, and practice using different ways out;

- Teach children how to escape on their own in case you cannot help them;

- Make sure your address number is clearly marked and easy for the fire department to find;

- In case of fire, close doors behind you as you leave – this may slow the spread of smoke, heat and fire;

- Once you get outside, stay outside. Do not go back into a burning building.

You can learn more at https://www.nfpa.org/fpw.

“Fire safety, training and education are everyone’s responsibility,” Harford County Volunteer Fire & EMS Association President Rusty Eyre said. “Let’s take care of each other.

“Remember to look at your surroundings and take steps to fix fire hazards you find in your home; listen to the sounds of a smoke alarm and take them seriously day and night, and learn the fire escape plan for your home and work. If you don’t have one, develop one and teach everyone the way out.”

