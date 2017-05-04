Harford fire service leaders highlight volunteers' commitment to serve their community

Harford County residents should feel safer knowing people are willing to serve as volunteer firefighters and EMS workers and provide a service that grants significant savings to local taxpayers, a Harford fire service official recently told the County Council.

"It's a tremendous savings to this county, and having those volunteers out there every day, people should sleep a whole lot better," Sharon Worthington, budget chair for the Harford County Volunteer Fire & EMS Association, said.

Her comments came at a time when the county government is preparing to put paid paramedics on the road to augment the EMS services provided by volunteers. It is also the beginning of a long-term effort to transition to a county-run EMS system.

Worthington, along with Association President Rusty Eyre and Vice President Bill Dousa, appeared during a County Council work session on the fiscal 2018 budget Monday afternoon.

The county government provides an annual allocation to the 12 volunteer fire and EMS companies that protect their communities. The majority of each company's funding comes from billing EMS patients, hosting community events at their facilities and fundraising drives.

"The citizens of the county are very responsive, I think, and they do donate each year," Worthington said.

County Executive Barry Glassman has allocated $6.77 million for the fire companies in next year's budget, a $10,000 decrease from the $6.78 million budgeted for this year.

The decrease comes in the amount allocated for workers' compensation coverage, based on "actual expense history," according to budget documents.

Association officials stressed to council members that allocations to the fire companies have remained relatively flat since 2008, but the expense of operating a fire company, training, purchasing new equipment and apparatus, increases each year.

"At this point, fire and EMS is a big business," said Dousa, who noted association officials are seeking more volunteers to work in the administrative side of fire companies.

He stressed ambulance billing "is definitely not a cash cow."

Volunteer fire company leaders have expressed concerns this year about Glassman's plans to shift to a county-run EMS system — he has stressed he does not plan to make any changes to the volunteer firefighting side.

Fire companies handle many more EMS calls than fire calls, though, and they have become stretched in recent years as the call volume grows while it becomes harder to find committed volunteers.

Many fire companies augment their rolls with paid paramedics and EMTs who are on duty 24 hours a day. The funding to pay them comes from the Volunteer Fire & EMS Foundation, or the companies themselves.

The companies handled 9,393 fire calls and 26,712 EMS calls during the 2016 calendar year, according to Rich Gardiner, spokesperson for the Association.

The average response time to a fire call was 1.5 minutes from being dispatched to getting on the road, and it took 6.4 minutes to arrive on scene after being dispatched.

EMS units were on the road within 1.3 minutes after being dispatched, and they arrived on scene seven minutes after being dispatched, according to the statistics.

The first steps of the EMS transition will happen this summer with the creation of an EMS standards board, the hiring of a medical director and the creation of 16 paramedic positions.

Glassman allocated $501,308 for EMS in the fiscal 2018 operating budget, including $271,028 for the salaries and benefits of eight of the 16 paramedics. The funding for the first group of paramedics would be available in the second half of the fiscal year, which begins July 1, according to budget documents.

Dr. Timothy Chizmar, an emergency room physician at University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, would be paid on a contractural basis for his services as medical director.

Chizmar will oversee the county's EMS providers. Councilman Jim McMahan marveled that the providers would be covered to work under Chizmar's medical license alone.

He expressed concerns about the risk to the providers' ability to operate should Chizmar lose his license.

"It's unbelievable that any physician is willing to put themselves in that position," McMahan said.

Edward Hopkins, director of emergency services, said EMS providers in other jurisdictions, such as Anne Arundel, Baltimore and Howard counties, are covered by one doctor who serves as medical director.

Chizmar is currently a volunteer medical director for the Fire & EMS Association.

Hopkins said fire service officials work to address any problems in the field "before they become an issue of license."

"It is a challenge, yes sir," he told McMahan.

'Surge' ambulances

The paid Harford County paramedics would use two county-owned "surge" ambulances, although Glassman has said only one ambulance would be available in the beginning.

Hopkins told council members the ambulances would be based at DES headquarters off of Ady Road in Hickory.

The ambulance would be in the field during the day, available to respond if a fire company has a high number of calls in its area and needs assistance because all of its units are occupied.

The county will also handle billing for calls to which its surge units respond, according to Hopkins.

Billy Boniface, director of administration for the county, stressed Glassman's commitment to volunteer fire and EMS — Glassman is a longtime member of the Level Volunteer Fire Company.

He noted the county executive is "ultimately responsible" for public safety.

"He fully recognizes that we could never accomplish that without the volunteer fire system," Boniface said. "They have done it for years, and they will continue to do it for years."

Boniface defended the transition to a paid EMS system, noting it has come about "after a lot of consideration, a lot of reaching out to consultants."

"This is all going to be done in small steps," he said.

He stressed "all the players" in public safety will be involved in the steps, such as forming the EMS standards board this summer.

"[Glassman] fully recognizes we could never do what we do each day without the volunteer system," Boniface said.