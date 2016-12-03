Fallston High student, 15, charged with pricking classmates with lancet

The Fallston High School student who allegedly pricked more than a dozen classmates Thursday with a lancet was charged Friday with assault, police said.

Harford County Sheriff's Office deputies met with the Office of the State's Attorney for Harford County Friday to review the information from the incident at Fallston High Tuesday morning, according to Kyle Andersen, spokesperson for the sheriff's office.

After consulting with an assistant state's attorney, the sheriff's office charged the 15-year-old male student with 23 counts each of second-degree assault and reckless endangerment and one count of disrupting school operations, Andersen said.

He was referred to the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services. Because he was charged as a juvenile, the student's name has not been released.

By Friday, deputies had identified 23 victims at Fallston High School, about a half dozen more than they thought Thursday.

The student used a blood lancet, the type used in diabetes testing, allegedly to prick his classmates because he thought "it was funny," Cristie Kahler, another agency spokesperson, said Thursday.

The students who were pricked were seen by the school nurse, and it was recommended they follow up with their primary care physician as a precaution, officials said.