Festival at Bel Air Halloween costume and trick-or-treat extravaganza set for Saturday, Oct. 27

Children of all ages are invited to the 30th annual Halloween Costume Contest and Trick-or-Treat at the Festival at Bel Air in Harford County on Saturday, Oct. 27, beginning at 11 a.m.

This free event has become a Harford County tradition, so don’t miss it. The Festival at Bel Air is at Route 24 and Bel Air South Parkway. The event is held rain or shine. Parking is also free.

All kids in costume will get candy and trick-or-treat bags. There will be music, cash prizes for best costumes and special costumed super-hero guests.

Every grown-up attending will receive a special thank you gift from the Festival, commemorating the 30th anniversary.

“If there’s another free and easy Halloween event for kids and adults that’s achieved 30 straight years of free fun and frolic, I sure don’t know of it,” Michael Blum, the event’s organizer, said. “This is the way the Festival at Bel Air thanks the greater community for its support and patronage.”

“The prizes are truly wonderful, and this year, we have a special gift for adults, too,” he said.

As in past years, every child is invited to trick-or-treat the stores in the shopping center from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., according to Blum.

To participate, just show up and join the costume parade line-up at 10:30 a.m. in the Festival parking lot in front of Rite Aid.

For more information, visit www.festivalatbelair.com.

Read more from The Aegis. »

Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. SEE MORE VIDEOS

avought@theaegis.com