Father charged with allegedly assaulting son at Harford wrestling tournament

The father of a high school wrestler was arrested and charged Saturday for allegedly assaulting his son after he didn't make weight for a wrestling tournament, according to court records.

Harford Technical High School hosted the Class 1A-2A East Region Wrestling Tournament Saturday, where wrestlers from 21 schools, including Patterson Mill, Tech, Fallston, Havre de Grace and Joppatowne from Harford, faced off.

Benjamin J. Long, 45, of the 700 block of Robinson Avenue in Aberdeen, was charged with second-degree child abuse by a custodian and second-degree assault in connection with the incident around 8 a.m.

Long told Harford County Sheriff's deputies he is a paraeducator with Harford County Public Schools, according to Kyle Andersen, spokesperson for the sheriff's office.

Jillian Lader, HCPS manager of communciations, said Long is a paraeducator at the Center for Educational Opportunity, which is in Aberdeen, and is on administrative leave.

A deputy arrived at the school around 8 a.m. for a security detail during the tournament and as he pulled into the parking lot, was told that a man had been hitting his son "when he did not make weight," according to charging documents.

Tech Assistant Principal Sandy McMichael told deputies she ejected the man from the building. She said an off-duty Maryland State Police trooper at the school for the tournament had followed the father, later identified as Long, toward the rear of the school toward the stadium, according to the court records.

That's where the deputy found Long's son, who is 15, the charging documents state.

"He was upset and crying. He stated that he did not make weight for the meet and his father became upset," according to charging documents.

The son said his father slapped him on the back, according to charging documents.

The deputy looked at the son's back and saw a red area "about the size of a hand" just below the right shoulder blade, according to charging documents.

The deputy also said the back of the teen's upper right arm was red, which he said was from taking a shower the night before in water that was "at too high a temperature," according to court records.

Additional deputies spoke with the Maryland State Police trooper, who saw Long allegedly hit his son, and with Long, charging documents state.

The trooper said he saw Long allegedly assault the teen "a minimum of two times," which the son blocked, charging documents state.

Long told deputies he kicked his son in the rear end and slapped him on the head, according to charging documents.

Long was taken to the Harford County Detention Center, where he was released on his own recognizance.

Long could not be reached for comment Wednesday, nor was a lawyer for him listed in court records.