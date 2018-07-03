Street man, 28, dies in motorcycle crash Monday

A 28-year-old Street man died Monday night in a motorcycle crash, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

Dakota Eugene Paul, 28, who lived on Jerrys Road in Street, was killed in the crash in the 1600 block of Jerrys Road that was reported at 7:50 p.m., according to a news release posted on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Deputies said they determined that Paul was driving an unregistered 1991 Honda sports bike west on Jerrys Road when, for unknown reasons, it left the roadway, struck two trees and he was ejected from the motorcycle and landed in a ditch, according to the Sheriff’s Office release.

Paul’s driver’s license had been suspended, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Paul was taken by Maryland State Police helicopter to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he later died of his injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies from the Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit assumed the investigation into the cause and circumstances of the crash and preliminarily determined excessive speed and operator error contributed to the crash, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or has any information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit at 443-409-3324.

Monday’s fatality was the second on Harford County highways in less than a week. A Bel Air man died Friday evening in a single vehicle crash on the ramp to the Bel Air Bypass near the Harford County Detention Center.

Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. SEE MORE VIDEOS