Abingdon man charged in fatal hit and run on Route 924 in November

An Abingdon man was indicted and arrested this week on homicide and manslaughter charges in connection with the fatal hit and run of a Bel Air man in November.

Joseph Taylor Bryant, 19, of the 400 block of Oakton Way, was arrested at his home at 9:15 a.m. Thursday after being indicted Wednesday by a Harford County grand jury, according to a news release from Maryland State Police.

Bryant is charged with homicide by motor vehicle under the influence of drugs, negligent manslaughter by vehicle, reckless endangerment and other traffic-related charges. He faces up to $30,000 in fines and more than 40 years imprisonment.

At about 8:45 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, troopers from the Bel Air Barrack responded to an area northbound on Route 24, south of Route 7 in Edgewood, after receiving a 911 call from a passing motorist.

When they arrived, troopers found Cristobal Martinez, 31, of Bel Air, lying on the shoulder of Route 24 with obvious injuries. Martinez was taken to Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Maryland State Police investigators found a silver 2014 Kia Forte on the scene of the fatal hit and run. During their investigation, investigators identified Bryant as the possible suspect.

Evidence developed in the investigation was presented by the Harford County State’s Attorney’s Office to a grand jury, which resulted in the indictment.

Bryant is being held at Harford County Detention Center without bail.