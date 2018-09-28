Clear Meadow Farm open Sunday for Farm Visitation Day

Clear Meadow Farm in White Hall will open its barn doors and field gates Sunday for the annual Farm Visitation Day.

Postponed from Sept. 16 because of bad weather, the farm at 3116 Troyer Road will be open from 1 to 5 p.m.

Clear Meadow Farm offers a variety of agricultural related products and services.

At the core of this family farm is grain production, including corn, soybeans, wheat, barley, and sunflowers.

Clear Meadow’s products also include quality black Angus beef, hay and straw.

A dedicated and skilled team of farmers also does custom work using equipment with the latest precision agricultural technology, as well as trucking and hauling.

Striving to be good stewards of the land, Clear Meadow Farm follows sound conservation practices and nutrient management planning.

Participating agencies include Harford County Farm Bureau, Harford County Agricultural Services, Harford County Land Preservation Program, Harford Soil Conservation District, Harford County 4-H Clubs, MAEF Agricultural Showcase, University of Maryland Extension, Master Gardeners and The Mill.