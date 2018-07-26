Harford Farm Fair organizers look forward to 'a good weekend'

The Harford County Farm Fair opened on schedule Thursday afternoon as the clouds parted and the sun shined, giving the area a reprieve from days of torrential rains.

“We’re looking for a good weekend to close out the fair,” Aimee O’Neill, co-chair of the fair board of directors, said.

The fair is scheduled to be open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Harford County Equestrian Center on North Tollgate Road in Bel Air. The Track Party, with live music from from Dean Crawford & The Dunn’s River Band and dancing at the Pavilion, is still on for 7 p.m. Friday.

Saturday events such as Cowboy Mounted Shooting Association show, the 4-H Livestock Auction and Lucas Oil Truck & Tractor Pull are still on, too, according to O’Neill.

Visit http://www.farmfair.org or the Harford County Farm Fair page on Facebook for more information.