Harford Farm Fair celebrates 30th anniversary with kickoff concert, more days

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the new Harford County Farm Fair and with a festive celebration come a number of changes, including a country music concert two nights before the start of the fair.

The fair itself has expanded as well, and this year is increased from four days to six, running Monday through Saturday, July 24-29, at the Harford County Equestrian Center in Bel Air.

"It's 30 years, let's celebrate," Farm Fair co-chair Aimee O'Neill said Monday.

To kick off this year's Farm Fair and celebrate the anniversary, Visit Harford! is sponsoring a country music concert on Friday, July 21, featuring headliner Eric Paslay, whose hits include "Friday Night" and "Something 'Bout a Girl."

Leading up to the Harford County country concert, a group of folks have gathered to form a flash mob at various locations over the next two months. Keep an eye out, they could be coming soon to an event near you!

Also performing are singer Jamie O'Neal and the husband and wife duo of Bobby and Teddi Cyrus, who will be singing with Seth Bunting.

The concert is at 7 p.m. at the APGFCU Arena at Harford Community College. Tickets are $15 to $60 and are on sale.

"Country music is the number one music genre in the U.S. More people listen to it than any other type of music," Visit Harford! Executive Director Greg Pizzuto said Monday. "Harford County has shown its support for country music and previous shows at the arena have been sellouts. When we tie that in with agriculture and the Farm Fair, it just makes sense to do a country concert."

Harford County government and Visit Harford! are promoting the concert and the Farm Fair with a series of videos, including a flash mob shot during First Fridays in Bel Air at the beginning of June, as a group of people dancing to Palsay's "Friday Night" in the parking lot next to the Harford County Sheriff's Office headquarters.

Another video features a video of Harford County Executive Barry Glassman with several 4-H members surrounding Glassman as he talks about the concert.

As he winds up, Glassman asks, "What do you say, kids?"

"We hope to see you 'Friday Night!'" they proclaim.

The concert was Glassman's idea, O'Neill said. He asked the Farm Fair board last fall about it as a way to promote the fair's 30th anniversary.

"Barry Glassman is a 4-H alum, so the fair's 30 years are his 30 years," she said.

Fair organizers have been considering some changes to the Farm Fair for the last several years, O'Neill said, and the 30th anniversary seemed the suitable time to introduce them.

The fair will open Monday, July 24, with a celebration luncheon at noon in the main pavilion. The $5 ticket will include admission to the fair that day.

The fair will run from 3 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Unlike prior years when the fair ran four days from Thursday through Sunday, there will be no fair on a Sunday this year.

"We've expanded our days because 4-H has grown so wonderfully, they needed more days to provide more opportunities for 4-Hers to have their shows," O'Neill said.

That's been a constant push from 4-H leaders in recent years. Hundreds of animals — steers, hogs, sheep, fowl, rabbits — are raised each year by young people and shown during the fair, whose Saturday night auction is the culmination of their efforts. Both the number of participants and show animals has grown steadily, 4-H leaders say, along with countywide interest in their programs.

Also new this year, all children under 12 will be free when accompanied by a paid adult. Admission for adults will be $8, and a military discount is offered daily for $5.

With the expanded fair, each day will feature a signature event, including the Miss Farm Bureau on Monday following the kickoff luncheon.

New events have been added this year and some old favorites will return, O'Neill said.

"It's so exciting, it's all new. It's our 30th anniversary," she said.