Patti Sauers honored as Harford Farm Fair's top volunteer

Patti Sauers of Hickory has been selected by the Harford County Farm Fair Board of Directors as the recipient of the 2017 Harford County Farm Fair Puller Award.

Sauers was presented with the award by Aberdeen Rotary Club President Bernie Cox last Friday evening at the fair.

The Puller Award was originated by the late Dr. Richard Cook, who was chairman of the fair directors when it began 30 years ago, and is given each year to the person selected by the board for their outstanding volunteer service.

The annual livestock auction, which turned 50 years old this year, was held Saturday evening during the closing night of the 30th annual farm fair. It is typically one of the most popular events at the fair, as buyers bid on livestock raised by youth members of 4-H and the North Harford High School chapter of the Future Farmers of America. (Photos by Matt Button/The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media Group) (Photos by Matt Button/The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Since 1993, Sauers has been helping with the antique tractor pull event. Sauers continues to help organize various parts of the antique tractor pulls and has been co-chair of the event since 2002 and works closely with event organizer Norman Grafton, who organized the first antique tractor pulling contest at the fair in 1990.

Sauers became interested in the program when her late husband, Michael, participated with his 1949 Farmall C tractor. The couple spent many hours restoring the tractor and Sauers still uses it to participate in the antique tractor pull event.

She has been a teacher at Hickory Elementary School for more than 30 years. The Rotary Clubs of Aberdeen and Bel Air are long-time sponsors of the award promoting volunteer service to the community.

Their support of the award and fair are appreciated by many local citizens. The award is a framed picture of a team of horses in a pulling contest in a fair setting before a large crowd of cheering people.

The original image hung on the wall of the grandstand at the Bel Air Racetrack which once stood on the site of Harford Mall.