Famous Dave's restaurant in Bel Air closes

The Famous Dave’s barbecue restaurant at the intersection of Route 1 and Route 24 in Bel Air has closed after seven years in business.

The Harford County Liquor Control Board, which oversees the restaurant’s license to sell beer, wine and liquor on site, was informed of the closure Thursday, Pilar Gracia, the liquor board’s administrator and general counsel, said Friday.

Liquor board staff were told Famous Dave’s was closed effective Wednesday night, according to Gracia.

Annette Johnson, a national license consultant for the Minnesota-based restaurant chain, has been the liquor board’s contact for Famous Dave’s, and she broke the news to LCB staff, according to Gracia.

“The future of the license is unclear at this time,” Gracia said. The license was issued on Aug. 11, 2010.

Johnson did not respond to a request for comment Friday.

Phone calls placed to the restaurant generate a voice-mail message stating “our Bel Air location is now permanently closed” and directs callers to the casual dining chain’s Owings Mills location for orders.

The Famous Dave’s signs had been taken off the building as of Friday; however, a bright red catering truck, covered with slogans such as “Dang good bar-b-que!” was still in the parking lot.

Signs were posted at the front entrance stating that the restaurant was closed.

“This location is now closed,” the sign stated. “Thank ‘Que for your business.”

The restaurant is in a standalone building that is part of the Tollgate Marketplace shopping center.

The center has several other casual dining chain restaurants, including Outback Steakhouse, Red Lobster, Boston Market and T.G.I. Friday’s. Famous Dave’s had replaced Uno Chicago Grill.

Reach Allan Vought at kmatzingervought@baltsun.com