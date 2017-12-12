Four suspected in Fallston fire company assault are arrested

Four people allegedly involved in an attempted sexual assault and harassment of a 17-year-old at Fallston Volunteer Fire Company have been arrested, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Andrew Burkins, 21, of the 900 block of Winters Court in Bel Air, John Hefner, 20, of the 2400 block of Burham Drive in Fallston, and Colby Ogrysko, 19, of the 1900 block of Pleasantville Road in Forest Hill, are each charged with attempted first- and second-degree rape, third- and fourth-degree sex offense, second-degree assault, harassment and two counts of conspiracy to commit third-degree sex offense, according to online court records.

All three are being held without bail at the Harford County Detention Center. Burkins and Burham had District Court bail review hearings Tuesday. According to court records, they were denied bail. Ogrysko has not yet had a hearing.

A fourth person, Joshua Burkins, 22, also of the 900 block of Winters Court in Bel Air, was served a criminal summons charging him with telephone misuse and harassment, according to online court records.

None of the four had attorneys listed in court records as of Tuesday afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Office began an investigation Dec. 3 into “reported harassment and assault as part of an ongoing course of conduct that occurred between June and November of 2017,” spokesperson Cristie Kahler said.

Two specific incidents outlined in charges include an alleged attempted sexual assault of a 17-year-old male member of the fire company during the summer and an alleged harassment incident in November, Kahler said in an email. The alleged attempted assault occurred on fire company property, she said.

Three of those charged were active members of the fire company. They have been suspended from fire company activities and prohibited from accessing the property, according to fire company officials, who said the alleged behavior “is not acceptable by any standard, particularly the highly principled threshold we demand among our members.”

The suspect was identified by the fire company as a former member.