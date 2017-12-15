Fallston sewer capacity study findings to be released Monday

Harford County government will release findings of a study of sewer capacity in the Fallston area during a community informational meeting set for Monday evening, Dec. 18.

The meeting will run from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Roni Chenowith Activity Center, 1707 Fallston Road. Consultants who worked on the study will be there to answer questions, county administration spokesperson Cindy Mumby said.

Mumby declined to release the study before it is presented in summary form to the public.

“A summary of findings will be released at the public meeting, and sometime after the meeting we will post the final report, once it is finalized, on the county website,” she wrote in an email. “It is primarily a technical engineering report, but it includes an executive summary.”

County Councilman Joe Woods, who represents Fallston, said he will be interested to hear what the consultants have to say “after long waiting.”

“Anyone who is interested seeing what the study turned out — I am curious to see what it says and I hope it works out for us,” Woods said during Tuesday evening’s council meeting.

Woods said the council requested the study and the administration in turn agreed to undertake it.

A special sanitary subdistrict was created by the county decades ago to bring public sewer service to the growing commercial corridor along Route 1 in Fallston. Concerns were raised in late 2015 that the subdistrict’s sewer lines and pumping stations did not have enough capacity to accommodate new development.

The issue came to a head when the developer of the Aumar Village Shopping Center, at Belair and Mountain roads, asked the council to extend the sewer district’s boundaries to take in more of his property and some neighboring residential properties that have experienced septic system problems.

Despite those concerns, the county has continued to approve building permits for new residential and commercial construction within the subdistrict.

The county’s scope of services for the study commissioned from Whitman, Requardt & Associates LLP, of Baltimore, is for “a comprehensive engineering study of the Fallston Sanitary Subdistrict and the Fallston Area Development Envelope based upon current laws, codes, rules and regulations including the County Code, Standard Specifications, MDE and EPA Guidelines and planning documents,” according to information provided by Mumby, and would:

· Determine existing and future wastewater flows generated within the existing Sanitary Subdistrict;

· Evaluate the existing sewer system capacity to convey the wastewater flows;

· Determine future additional wastewater flows to be generated within the Development Envelope and outside the existing Sanitary Subdistrict;

· Evaluate the sewer system capacity to convey the additional flows;

· Identify the additional improvements needed within the existing Fallston system for the following, including rehabilitation required in the existing system to serve areas within the existing subdistrict and additional improvements required to serve the areas within the development envelope outside the Subdistrict;

· Estimate project costs for implementation of the recommended improvements.