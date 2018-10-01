Fallston Middle, Harford Day named National Blue Ribbon schools

Fallston Middle School and the private Harford Day School in Bel Air were named 2018 National Blue Ribbon Schools on Monday by the U.S. Department of Education.

The six public schools were awarded Maryland Blue Ribbons in December 2017.

The schools are recognized on the basis of rigorous state and national requirements for high achievement and significant improvement. The students in each of these schools are high achievers in reading and mathematics, and many serve a significant number of economically disadvantaged students.

“Education is our number one priority, and these seven schools represent the best of what Maryland has to offer — exceptional teachers working with dedicated students to achieve great success in the classroom and beyond,” Gov. Larry Hogan said. “We congratulate the leadership, teachers, students, parents and everyone involved with these outstanding schools on this distinguished honor.”

Dr. Karen Salmon, state superintendent of schools, agreed that outstanding teaching is at the heart of these schools’ success.

“This honor tells us a great deal about a school and how its teachers and administrators work together to help every student shine,” Salmon said. “We celebrate the innovation taking place at these schools. Congratulations to our National Blue Ribbon School students and staff.”

The U.S. Education Department invited National Blue Ribbon School nominations from top education officials in every state. Last year, 329 schools were recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools based on their overall academic excellence.

National honors will be awarded on Nov. 7 and 8 in Washington, D.C., where Education Secretary Betsy DeVos will congratulate the Blue Ribbon recipients.

“We recognize and honor your important work in preparing students for successful careers and meaningful lives,” DeVos said. “Congratulations on your students’ accomplishments and for your extraordinary commitment to meeting their unique needs.”

Also receiving national honors were West Towson Elementary School in Baltimore County, Urbana Elementary School in Frederick County, Waterloo Elementary School in Howard County and Bannockburn Elementary School and Luxmanor Elementary School in Montgomery County.

This story will be updated.