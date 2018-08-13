Fallston Library roof replacement to start

The Fallston Branch of the Harford County Public Library will be getting a new roof surface in the coming weeks.

At its most recent meeting Aug. 7, the county Board of Estimates awarded a $287,000 contract to Cole Roofing Company Inc., of Baltimore, to remove the existing material on the flat portion of the roof and replace it with a cold applied, modified built-up roof system, according to board documents. Cole was the lowest of four bidders.

The canopy roof along the front facade of the building will not be affected, only the flat portion over the majority of the structure which is more than 25 years old, county administration spokesperson Cindy Mumby said.

Work on the replacement roof will begin by the end of August, with completion sometime in October, Mumby said.

The existing roof leaks. During recent heavy rainstorms, staff at the library put out buckets to catch the water.

Mumby said activities in the library will not be affected by the work on the new roof materials, which she said reflects sunlight and is energy efficient and carries a longer warranty than a hot applied material.

“We have replaced the roofs of other county buildings with this kind of roof and have been very satisfied,” she said.

