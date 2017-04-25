Harford comprehensive zoning hearing set for Bel Air Tuesday evening

A second Harford County Planning Advisory Board public hearing on the countywide comprehensive zoning review will be held Tuesday at the Bel Air High School auditorium beginning at 7 p.m.

Owners of 115 properties are seeking zoning changes under the review process which began last fall and is expected to be completed this fall. Harford County conducts comprehensive reviews of its zoning code every eight years.

The five-member planning advisory board held a first hearing on April 11 in Edgewood, which was attended by approximately 60 people. About 30 people spoke, the majority of them expressing opposition to zoning changes proposed in their neighborhoods.

The planning board has an advisory role in the process. It will make recommendations on individual zoning changes to the county administration, which will in turn file a property-by-property review and decision with the County Council. The council has the final say on every change proposed.

There are several residential to business rezonings being sought in the greater Bel Air area, as well as agricultural to business rezonings being sought along Routes 1 and 152 in Fallston.

Several of the Bel Air area requested changes are along south Tollgate Road just south of Route 1 and along Route 1 south of the Bel Air Auto Auction.

Three separate applications have been filed on behalf of property owner Aumar Village LLC to rezone agricultural properties around Route 152 and Route 1 in Fallston for residential or commercial use.

Property owner Charles Price and his wife are seeking approval to change the zoning for property along Route 152, between Connolly Road and Harford Road in Fallston, from agricultural to commercial-industrial.

Rezoning of a 1.3-acre property on the southwest corner of Route 1 and Reckord Road in Fallston from agricultural to residential office is being sought by 2901 Belair Road LLC.

More information is online at www.harfordcountymd.gov/164/Planning-Zoning.