Truck driver charged in Fallston crash that left 11 people injured

The driver of a tractor-trailer vehicle carrier has been charged with causing a crash on Route 1 in Fallston Friday evening that left 11 people injured – seven of them hospitalized – and closed the busy road during rush hour, according to Maryland State Police.

David Anthony Kebreau, 38, of Davie, Fla., was driving the vehicle, which weighed a combined 70,000 pounds with the tractor and trailer, that was carrying 14 passenger vehicles, according to an MSP news release.

The commercial vehicle is registered to Xclusive Auto Carriers LLC, of Miramar, Fla., according to State Police.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Belair Road near Plaza Ford, according to the Harford County Volunteer Fire & EMS Association's public information page on Facebook.

The crash happened south of the intersection with Connolly Road; Route 1 was closed in the area for about three-and-a-half hours, until around 8:25 p.m., according to the State Police release.

Kebreau was driving south on Route 1 when he crossed the center line and crashed into oncoming traffic.

Of the 11 people treated by EMS workers, seven of them were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Some of the seven patients were taken to University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air and others were taken Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore, according to State Police.

Harford County Sheriff's Office deputies, Bel Air Police and local fire police assisted state troopers with traffic control while Route 1 was closed, according to the MSP news release.

Six ambulances were needed at the scene, according to Rich Gardiner, spokesperson for the Volunteer Fire & EMS Association.

Kebreau, who has a valid Class A Florida driver's license, was charged with failure to drive right of center, negligent driving, maintaining a false log book and violating "other log book rules," according to the State Police news release.

Troopers do not suspect speeding or alcohol were factors in the crash, and the investigation continues, according to the news release.