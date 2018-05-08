Harford Sheriff's Office remembers its seven fallen heroes at annual memorial service Tuesday

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office held its second annual memorial service Tuesday morning to honor its seven deputies who have died in the line of duty.

Held at the memorial to fallen deputies outside the Northern Precinct station in Jarrettsville, the ceremony remembered Deputy Frank Bateman, DFC William Beebe Jr., DFC Teresa Testerman, Cpl. Charles Licato, Sgt. Ian Loughran, Senior Deputy Patrick Dailey and DFC Mark Logsdon.

Deputy Frank Bateman, the first deputy to die in the line of duty when he was shot to death trying to make an arrest in 1899, was posthumously awarded the agency’s Medal of Honor, the highest award a deputy with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office can obtain.

Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler began the ceremony speaking about the importance of remembering local law enforcement officers whose lives were given in the line of duty. He read off the names of the seven deputies and those of officers from other agencies in Harford County and the state.

“So much has changed in law enforcement since 1899. Back then it was probably the sheriff and one deputy, Deputy Bateman,” Gahler said. “We know now how important it is to remember our heroes that are serving our country, and that’s why we thought it important especially today to recognize Deputy Bateman for giving his life in the line of duty even though so much time has passed.”

Chief Deputy Steve Bodway read the inscription on Deputy Bateman’s Medal of Honor award plaque, describing in detail the incident leading to his death on June 10, 1899, before presenting it to Sgt. Ronald Sherman, who placed the plaque next to the Medal of Honor pin and a Sheriff’s Office patch on a small table covered with a blue cloth.

Following Bodway’s remarks, the chief deputy and the sheriff placed a wreath of white and blue flowers with a red sash that read, “In valor there is hope,” in a garden area by the memorial. As each fallen deputy’s name was read, a member of the honor guard or a family member came forward with a red rose to be placed in the wreath.

“I enjoyed the ceremony, it means a lot to me,” said Jennifer Logsdon, whose husband, DFC Mark Logsdon, was shot to death in the February 2016 incident that also claimed the life of Senior Deputy Patrick Daily. They were only the second and third deputies murdered in the line of duty, following Deputy Bateman’s killing 117 years earlier.

“I wasn’t able to be here last year because I was riding in the bicycle Police Unity Tour, so this year to be part of it and see what Harford County did is really heartwarming,” Jennifer Logsdon said. “The fact that they honored Deputy Bateman this year, gave him the Medal of Honor, it just shows that the community is so strong and they never forget and they’re always here.”

“I still have deputies reaching out to me to see if I need anything,” she said. “It’s non-stop support and it really makes you feel like you are part of a family, they are your family and they are here for you as long as it takes…forever basically.”

“I feel honored to be here today,” said Tracy-Testerman-Hollingshead, the daughter of DFC Teresa Testerman, a correctional deputy, who died from a heart attack after responding to a situation in an overcrowded cellblock in 2010.

“They’ve always been a family to me,” she said of the Sheriff’s Office. “It was nice to be here today and see everyone; it puts me at ease, I guess.”

“It makes me feel that much better. I didn’t realize her name was on there,” Hollingshead said, as she pointed to her mother’s name etched alongside the others on the Northern Precinct memorial.

As the ceremony drew to a close, friends and family gathered to take a few photos to commemorate the day and share memories of those they loved.