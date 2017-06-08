Faces of Addiction display comes to Bel Air Library

The Faces of Addiction display, designed to raise awareness and offer support to people affected by heroin addiction in Harford County, is on display at the Bel Air Library after traveling through local high schools earlier this year.

The display includes the Conversation Tree, a project of the Alfred P. Close Foundation to remember those who have died from overdoses, and paper Chains of Hope created by students at the eight Harford high schools that hosted the Conversation Tree between February and May.

"I think it is so cool that everyone came together to inform people about addiction," Brianna Prinz, president of the SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions) chapter at Harford Technical High School, said Thursday morning after the tree and chains were set up at the library.

"Change doesn't just start with one person, you have to get everyone involved in order to make an impact," Brianna, a 17-year-old junior and Aberdeen resident, continued.

Nine students, including three from Harford Tech and six from Havre de Grace High School, worked with staff from Harford County Public Schools, the Harford County Public Library and the county's Office of Drug Control Policy to set up the display in the Bel Air Library's lobby.

"We wanted it in a very central, viewable public place to continue to reach the public, to be able to send out the message of hope for recovery and to put a face to the addiction that so many people are struggling with; we're trying to remove the stigma from it," said Deborah Schlehr, a Harford Tech teacher and SADD faculty adviser.

Harford Tech, which is in Bel Air, was the first high school that hosted the Conversation Tree in early February. The tree was on display at each school for two weeks before being moved to the next one.

The tree had been on display at the Harford Mall in Bel Air in early 2016. It was called Brandon's Conversation Tree in remembrance of Brandon Paulick, who had died from a drug overdose.

Hearts bearing the pictures of people who died from overdoses hang from the tree.

"The kids have just been phenomenal," Carol Frontera, president of the Close Foundation, said of the students' efforts.

She noted "the idea behind the tree was to start a conversation, and it's done that."

The schools that hosted the tree were Harford Tech, Havre de Grace High School, Fallston High, North Harford High, Bel Air High, Patterson Mill High, Edgewood High and C. Milton Wright High School.

Students at each school created a chain of hope with their school colors. They could write messages of support on the links, or about goals students have that they could lose to heroin addiction, according to Tori Siler, a 16-year-old junior and the secretary of the Harford Tech SADD chapter.

"That affected a lot of people, obviously, by how many chains we have," Tori, a resident of Havre de Grace, said.

Junior Haley Huffman, 17, of Jarrettsville, said "it was a shock" how many students made links for the black-and-gold Harford Tech chain.

"Everyone was filling out four or five pieces every day, just because they had so many positive [things] to say," Haley, the SADD vice president, said. "We stretched it all the way down our hallway, and we made a huge impact."

Havre de Grace students created a maroon-and-gold chain.

"The entire school participated in writing [messages] and putting them together," 17-year-old junior Jade Smith, of Havre de Grace, said Thursday.

Her fellow student, 16-year-old sophomore Gracie Diveley, noted there are more people affected by drug addiction than one would think.

"It raises awareness that there are many people who have been affected by drugs, and seeing their school take a stand against it makes them feel like they can talk to anyone, and there's no judgment or hate toward them," Gracie, a Havre de Grace resident, said.

Sophomore Bradley Polk, 16, of Havre de Grace, said students also started a T-shirt campaign, making more than 200 shirts to remember people who suffered from an overdose, either fatal or non-fatal, in 2016.

The HHS students who helped put up the display Thursday are part of their school's SADD chapter.

The Faces of Addiction display is expected to remain at the Bel Air Library through the summer and then move to other branches in the fall, according to Mary Hastler, director of the library system.

She said the first move will be to the Abingdon Library to coincide with an early November visit to the branch by Kate Messner, author of the young adult book "The Seventh Wish," about a family's effort to cope with a loved one's addiction.

"We wanted to be that safety net and the community information center for opioid addiction, especially how it affects families and the youth in the community," Hastler said.

The county government, law enforcement, schools and community organizations have been working with youth and families in recent years to fight the scourge of opioid addiction in Harford County.

There have been 188 overdoses in Harford County so far this year, 41 of them fatal, according to the website of the Harford County Sheriff's Office, which keeps a tally, updated weekly, of the number of overdoses.

County officials hope to "continue the conversation with youth, and hopefully their parents as well," through Faces of Addiction, Tara Lathrop, of the Office of Drug Control Policy, said Thursday.