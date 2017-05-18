Man with gun, also carrying small tree branch, robs Aberdeen Exxon station

A man carrying a small tree branch and a handgun robbed the gas station at the corner of Route 40 and APG Road in Aberdeen early Sunday morning, police said.

Aberdeen Police Department was notified around 5 a.m. Sunday of an armed robbery at the station, according to a news release from Lt. Will Reiber.

An unknown man armed with a handgun and carrying a leafy branch entered the store and demanded money from the register, Reiber said.

Police said they don't know why the man was carrying the branch, which was about 18 inches long and covered with green leaves.

In a video of the robbery released by police, the man puts the branch on the counter but it drops to the floor as he collects the money from the store employee.

The robber can be heard telling the employee, "I'll kill you, I'll kill you," several times before before fleeing the store with an undisclosed amount of cash taken from both a drawer and a lottery terminal.

The robber is described the man as a black man who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, black gloves and a black mask, according to the release.

Officers searched the area but were unable to find the robber.

Aberdeen Police Department is asking that anyone with information about the robbery to call Detective Divel, 410-272-2121, ext. 132.