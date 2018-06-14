Growing Exceptional Teachers Scholarships awarded

The Harford County Board of Education and Superintendent Barbara Canavan recently honored the five recent Harford County Public Schools graduates who are receiving scholarships under the school system’s Growing Exceptional Teachers program.

This year’s scholarship recipients are:

Lauren Caudill, of Havre de Grace High School, attending Harford Community College in the fall to major in Education with a minor in Spanish;

Elizabeth Combs, of C. Milton Wright High School, attending Harford Community College in the fall to major in Early Childhood Education/Special Education;

Kaylee Fillers, of Harford Technical High School, attending Kutztown University in the fall to major in Secondary Education with a minor in Mathematics;

Kristyan Hahn, of Harford Technical High School, attending Saint Vincent College in the fall to major in Mathematics with a minor in Secondary Education;

James Hansel, of C. Milton Wright High School, attending Washington College in the fall to major in Environmental Science with a minor in Education.

Growing Exceptional Teachers, or GET, is a scholarship and recruitment program that provides financial assistance in the form of a student scholarship and hiring incentives to selected Harford County Public Schools high school graduating seniors to complete their undergraduate degree in a high-needs area of teacher education, with the ultimate goal of receiving their teacher certification and returning to work as a public school teacher in Harford County.

Twenty-five $6,000 scholarships are being awarded to HCPS graduating seniors planning to attend college and attain their teacher certification in one of the following “critical shortage areas” identified by the Maryland State Department of Education and HCPS: English, Mathematics, Professional and Technical Education, Science, Special Education, Technology Education and World Language.

Five scholarships are awarded yearly, beginning with the HCPS Class of 2017 and ending with the HCPS Class of 2021. The recipients are selected by a committee and the scholarships are awarded in May each year preceding college entrance, according to HCPS.

Funding for the program is underwritten by local corporate and nonprofit donations and HCPS.

CAPTION The Aberdeen Police Department put together a short public service video reminding pedestrians and vehicle operators of laws pertaining to crosswalks. The Aberdeen Police Department put together a short public service video reminding pedestrians and vehicle operators of laws pertaining to crosswalks. CAPTION The Aberdeen Police Department put together a short public service video reminding pedestrians and vehicle operators of laws pertaining to crosswalks. The Aberdeen Police Department put together a short public service video reminding pedestrians and vehicle operators of laws pertaining to crosswalks. CAPTION Dr. Sean Bulson was officially announced as the new Harford County Public Schools Superintendent Monday evening. Dr. Sean Bulson was officially announced as the new Harford County Public Schools Superintendent Monday evening. CAPTION Michael E. Bennett, Aberdeen’s former mayor and current executive director of the Chamber of Commerce, delivered closing remarks at the Aberdeen Memorial Day ceremony Monday. Michael E. Bennett, Aberdeen’s former mayor and current executive director of the Chamber of Commerce, delivered closing remarks at the Aberdeen Memorial Day ceremony Monday. CAPTION Seniors in the Science and Mathematics Academy magnet program at Aberdeen High School show their senior Capstone projects to the public during the annual gallery walk Tuesday. Seniors in the Science and Mathematics Academy magnet program at Aberdeen High School show their senior Capstone projects to the public during the annual gallery walk Tuesday. CAPTION Harford County Public Schools Superintendent finalist Dr. David Ring Jr. answers questions from a group of Harford County high school student representatives during a round of stakeholder interviews Tuesday. Harford County Public Schools Superintendent finalist Dr. David Ring Jr. answers questions from a group of Harford County high school student representatives during a round of stakeholder interviews Tuesday.

avought@theaegis.com