Growing Exceptional Teachers Scholarships awarded

The Harford County Board of Education and Superintendent Barbara Canavan recently honored the five recent Harford County Public Schools graduates who are receiving scholarships under the school system’s Growing Exceptional Teachers program.
This year’s scholarship recipients are:
Lauren Caudill, of Havre de Grace High School, attending Harford Community College in the fall to major in Education with a minor in Spanish;
Elizabeth Combs, of C. Milton Wright High School, attending Harford Community College in the fall to major in Early Childhood Education/Special Education;
Kaylee Fillers, of Harford Technical High School, attending Kutztown University in the fall to major in Secondary Education with a minor in Mathematics;
Kristyan Hahn, of Harford Technical High School, attending Saint Vincent College in the fall to major in Mathematics with a minor in Secondary Education;
James Hansel, of C. Milton Wright High School, attending Washington College in the fall to major in Environmental Science with a minor in Education.
Growing Exceptional Teachers, or GET, is a scholarship and recruitment program that provides financial assistance in the form of a student scholarship and hiring incentives to selected Harford County Public Schools high school graduating seniors to complete their undergraduate degree in a high-needs area of teacher education, with the ultimate goal of receiving their teacher certification and returning to work as a public school teacher in Harford County.
Twenty-five $6,000 scholarships are being awarded to HCPS graduating seniors planning to attend college and attain their teacher certification in one of the following “critical shortage areas” identified by the Maryland State Department of Education and HCPS: English, Mathematics, Professional and Technical Education, Science, Special Education, Technology Education and World Language.
Five scholarships are awarded yearly, beginning with the HCPS Class of 2017 and ending with the HCPS Class of 2021. The recipients are selected by a committee and the scholarships are awarded in May each year preceding college entrance, according to HCPS.
Funding for the program is underwritten by local corporate and nonprofit donations and HCPS.
