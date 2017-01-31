Harford's Eva Mar development moves forward on two fronts, new houses and a planned retirement community

Dirt is expected to start moving in the coming weeks for construction of the first of the 144 single-family houses planned on the former Eva Mar Farm east of Bel Air, which also is slated to become the site of Harford County's first continuing care retirement community.

The first residents of the latter project, called Carsins Run at Eva Mar, aren't expected to begin moving in before mid-2020; however, marketing began in earnest last September and some deposits have been received from prospective residents, according to the president of the company developing the CCRC.

"We currently have 30 units under reserve, even before the welcome center is open to the public," Sue Shea, president and CEO of Carsins Run at Eva Mar, said Monday.

"I really just want to say it's going to be a positive life choice experience for the seniors in this area," Shea added.

The CCRC will consist of 514-housing units and has been billed as a community where senior citizens who live in Harford can "age in place," rather than move to a similar retirement communities in Baltimore County or Pennsylvania.

"Harford County has been exporting their seniors for many, years," Shea said.

Continuing care communities provide a mix of independent and assisted living units, as well as a nursing home component. Residents, who pay an entry fee and then monthly charges, receive the level of care they need as they age.

The single family houses and the continuing care retirement community are being built on a 152-acre property along Route 543, just north of the busy intersection with Route 22. Elm Street Development is developing the housing portion of the site.

Development of the farm, which is still producing crops and, according to Shea, will be for at least another year, was controversial. Hundreds of residents of nearby neighborhoods packed community meetings during 2014 and early 2015 to voice displeasure with the plan and such potential adverse impacts as increased traffic congestion and environmental damage.

Yet more than three years after 400 people, most of them against the project, packed the auditorium at Southampton Middle School for the first of those community meetings, county and state approvals have been granted for the CCRC, which is being developed on 47.5 acres by Presbyterian Home of Maryland, Shea said.

Meanwhile, Elm Street Development, which is headquartered in McLean, Va., is getting ready for the start of construction on the single-family houses, which will be built on 105 acres.

Michael Charlton, a vice president with Elm Street, said construction of the houses should start in the "next couple [of] weeks," and it will take about six years to complete the community. He said 58 of the 105 acres will be reserved for open space.

Keystone Custom Homes, of Lancaster, Pa., will be the home builder.

Charlton noted in an email Tuesday that Keystone built "a wonderful home" for Elm Street's Kelly Glen project off Route 1 north of Bel Air.

For the CRCC, finishing touches are being put on the Carsins Run at Eva Mar welcome center, which includes a model kitchen.

The welcome center takes up a small trailer, which is accessible via a narrow paved road off of Route 543. The access road is south of the intersection of Route 543 and Sparta Court, the future entrance to the retirement community and to the neighboring houses that will be built.

Motorists will turn at the future traffic signal from Route 543 onto Eva Mar Boulevard. The retirement community campus is off of Eva Mar Boulevard to the right, or motorists can head past the campus entrance and make a left on side roads leading to the houses, according to the site plan for the campus.

Residents can live in independent living units, assisted living units, "memory care" units for patients with Alzheimer's Disease and units that offer skilled nursing care.

Deposits are being accepted for independent living units only. Maryland laws require that deposits must be made on 65 percent of the units in a CCRC before construction begins, according to Shea, who also said the project's financiers require deposits on 70 percent of the units.

The deposit is 10 percent of the entry fee, which varies according to the size and style of the unit.

Presbyterian Home officials have set aside 18 months for pre-sales. That period would end in October of 2018, and construction would start that November. The first residents would move in by the summer of 2020, according to Shea.

Units for services such as skilled nursing must be built and staffed before people can move in, she said.

Shea said independent living is a "planned move," while assisted living or skilled nursing is a "need-based move."

Paul Quick, of Bel Air South, and his wife, Linda, have put down a deposit on a two-bedroom unit with a den.

"We consider it a gift to our children," he said, noting their children will not be forced to handle elder care living needs, as those will have already been secured.

"Carsins Run is halfway between three of our grandkids and our children, so it couldn't be a better location," Quick said.