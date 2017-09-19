Harford County retains contractors for anticipated recurring athletic field replacement projects

Harford County has retained two contractors to handle an expected recurring expense of replacing or repairing worn-out synthetic turf athletic fields.

The county’s Board of Estimates Tuesday approved adding Field Turf USA Inc., of Montreal, Quebec, to an existing contract with AstroTurf Corporation of Dalton, Ga. The latter was hired in June to replace North Harford High School’s 10-year-old field.

The county could spend up to $1.4 million for one year for contractors to repair or replace synthetic turf fields and tracks throughout at various locations, according to bid documents from Tuesday’s meeting. All but one of the county’s 10 high schools has a synthetic field, as do several county-owned recreation complex.

“This is an ongoing need to maintain our fields so they’re safe and they can be enjoyed by our citizens,” county government spokesperson Cindy Mumby said.

The contract has an option to renew for two years.

“We expect this to be a recurring expenditure,” Mumby said of field replacements. “This laid the groundwork for future efforts.”

Billy Boniface, county director of administration and the estimates board chair, stressed after the meeting that the money will be used to repair existing fields, not build new ones.

Mumby later explained that the contract with the two companies is a “vehicle” through which the county can get synthetic fields at schools and recreation facilities repaired as needed.

“It’s a vehicle, it’s not a commitment to spend money,” she said.

One such project is the planned replacement of the indoor soccer field at the Forest Hill/Hickory Activities Center, which has a $130,000 price tag, according to Mumby.

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman allocated $1.4 million in his fiscal 2018 capital budget to replace aging turf fields, including North Harford’s field, which was installed in 2007 and was the first of its type installed at a Harford County public high school.

The field was closed during the 2016-2017 school year because its condition after daily use for multiple sports was deemed unsafe.

That project is completed, save some final work on the running track, and it is expected to open no later than Sept. 29, Mumby said.

The estimates board approved a contract with the AstroTurf Corp. during its June 20 meeting to replace the North Harford athletic field.

The county spent $726,000, out of the $1.4 million capital allocation, on that project, according to Mumby.

That leaves $638,000 available, within that allocation, to spend on additional projects. Mumby noted there could be money left over in that allocation when the fiscal year ends next June, since the money for the Forest Hill recreation center soccer field comes from a separate account.