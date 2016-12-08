Harford OKs spending up to $5 million a year for stormwater project engineering, identification

Harford County will enter into agreements with six firms over the next year that will be on call for the county's design and assessment needs for projects related to watershed protection and restoration, including stormwater management.

A contract approved earlier this week permits spending up to $5 million on design services for county stormwater projects, as well as having the firms assist the county to identify additional projects, according to county government spokesperson Cindy Mumby.

"It would be for services rendered," Mumby said Thursday. That means $5 million is the maximum that could be spent, depending on what services may be needed and used, she said.

The projects include those covered under the county's Phase I MS4 permit, or Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System.

The permits are issued to counties and municipalities around the state by the Maryland Department of the Environment. Those communities are required to control pollution carried into local waterways through stormwater runoff.

Such permits have been at the center of controversy in Maryland after both state and federal environmental officials began warning – and in some cases, including in Harford, fining – local jurisdictions over failing to comply with them.

The permits have also led some jurisdictions to impose stormwater fees, which opponents have called a "rain tax," to pay for costly monitoring of and compliance with MS4 permits dictates and to build or repair stormwater management structures.

Harford briefly had such a fee in place during 2014, but it was repealed by the county executive and county council. County Executive Barry Glassman shifted a portion of the previously existing local real estate recordation tax revenue to the county stormwater management program.

Members of the county's Board of Estimates voted 6-0 in favor of the latest on-call engineering contract Tuesday afternoon.

The firms retained include BayLand Consultants & Designers Inc., KCI Technologies Inc., Parsons Brinckerhoff, Rummel, Klepper & Kahl, Stantec Consulting Services and Whitney, Bailey, Cox & Magnani LLC, according to bid documents.

The county has worked with a majority of those firms in the past, according to the presenter, Christine Buckley, of the Watershed Protection and Restoration Office in the Department of Public Works.

Harford's current MS4 permit was issued Dec. 30, 2014, and it is in effect through Dec. 29, 2019, according to the Maryland Department of the Environment.

The firms under contract are not limited to working on MS4 projects, though, according to bid documents.

"Each of these firms have unique capabilities, depending on the type of project we would have come up," Joseph Siemek, public works director and an estimates board member, said.

The $5 million contract is in effect for one year, with three one-year options to renew.

"If there's one [firm] that's more suited, we'll develop the scope with them and get a price estimate from them and negotiate, and if we're not satisfied with a price that's reasonable, then we'll go to the next one," Siemek said.

He said county officials will bring several consultants in on "larger, more complicated projects" to review the scope of the project and their competing bids.

The estimates board also approved a $457,685 contract with Ecotone Inc., of Forest Hill, for construction services on the county's ongoing Lower Wheel Creek stream restoration.

Ecotone, which is based on Forest Hill, will oversee retrofitting a stormwater management facility at the Country Walk community off of West Wheel Road. Retrofits include adding "water quality features" and a pipe liner.

Buckley said Ecotone was the lowest bidder, out of three firms that bid on the project. The Country Walk stormwater retrofit is the final project in a $4.4 million series of water quality and stream restoration projects in the Wheel Creek watershed south of Bel Air.

More than $2.4 million of that cost has been covered by grants, Buckley said.

"We're very excited to be wrapping this project up to move on to other areas of the county," she said.

Both the City of Havre de Grace and the Town of Bel Air have faced fines from the federal Environmental Protection Agency for MS4 permit non-compliance.

The Environmental Protection Agency conducts audits of communities' stormwater management programs to ensure they are complying with their MS4 permits.

The federal agency levied a $35,000 fine against the Town of Bel Air earlier this year and has been in negotiations with the City of Havre de Grace over how much the city will pay out of a $187,500 fine, both of which stem from 2014 EPA inspections of the municipalities' stormwater management facilities and programs.

City of Aberdeen officials say they are trying to make sure they are in compliance with their MS4 permit before the face similar EPA sanctions.