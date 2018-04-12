North Harford High notches a repeat win in Harford Envirothon

Laura O’ Leary was traveling in Alaska when her North Harford High School students won last year’s Harford County Envirothon competition, the first public school to win in a decade in an upset of perennial powerhouse Harford Christian School.

She was on hand Thursday afternoon, however, when the Hawks took their second straight championship in the 2018 Harford County Envirothon at the Broad Creek Memorial Scout Reservation in Whiteford.

“I hope I can breathe in a few minutes,” an emotional O’Leary said as she sat with members of North Harford’s A team.

Her son, Ryan, is on the A team, called Wheat Grass, and her daughter, Erin, is on the B team. The B team, called Sagebrush, took first place in its division, too.

Students from 11 Harford private and public high schools participated in the day-long competition Thursday. They moved throughout the Broad Creek grounds, putting into practice their training and education in the areas of forestry, wildlife, aquatics and soils, and performing a written test on their “fifth topic.” The fifth topic on an environmental or conservation issue changes each year. This year’s topic was managing Western range land and balancing the diverse view on how it should be used.

Patrick Jones, an engineering associate with the Harford County Soil Conservation District — the primary Envirothon sponsor — said about half the Earth is covered in range lands, from deserts to grasslands. It is the primary location for the world’s meat production; and most of the range land in the Western U.S. is public land.

“That means you, I and everybody else owns it,” Jones said, noting that means everyone has a voice in how it is used.

The students had worked with their faculty advisers ahead of the competition, but they were on their own Thursday.

North Harford took first place out of 10 A teams with 537.5 points. Harford Christian, or Orchard Grass, took second with 478.5 points, and Fallston High School, or Fescue, won third with 441.5 points, according to the results.

Sagebrush, the North Harford B team, won first place out of five teams with 339.5 points, followed by Havre de Grace High School (Rye Grass) in second with 309.5 points and Patterson Mill High School (Juniper) in third with 276.5 points.

The A team will move on to the Maryland Envirothon, scheduled for June 14 and 15 at the Maryland 4-H Environmental Education and Camping Center in Garrett County. The 2018 national championships will be held at Idaho State University in Pocatello, Idaho, in late July, according to the Maryland Envirothon website.

“We have a lot of work to do, because we’re really hoping to go to Idaho,” O’Leary said.

She said North Harford’s second consecutive win is “especially nice” because four A team members will graduate this year, including her son.

Senior Aubrey Williams said of the team, “We spend a lot of time together, so I think we’re kind of sick of each other at this point, but we love each other. We’re like a big family.”