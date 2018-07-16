Environmental Evergreens in Darlington hosts Maryland Christmas Tree Growers Association

The summer meeting of the Maryland Christmas Tree Association, a 75-member association of growers and retailers who have a common interest in promoting the Christmas tree industry, was held recently at Environmental Evergreens on Berkley Road in Darlington.
The 7-acre tree farm owned by Bob Chance is located near the Susquehanna River. Although the farm is small, Chance said he has found the key to success is diversification.
The day-long session held June 23 was themed “How to Succeed as a Farmette” and included a pesticide update, discussions on weed control programs and farm insurance, a growers panel and a walking tour of the Environmental Evergreens farm.
Representatives from the University of Maryland’s Harford County Extension Office discussed soil sample analysis and nutrient management plans as they pertained to Christmas trees.
Located not far from the Susquehanna River, plants thrive at the small farm and the smaller ponds harbor diverse species of turtles and fish.
Chance has experimented with growing a variety of rare firs. Environmental Evergreens sells a variety of common and uncommon Christmas conifers, including Korean, Nordmann, Douglas, Canaan and balsam firs, Norway and Colorado blue spruce; white and scotch pines, in addition to magnolia, winterberry and American holly for wreath material.
Using his teaching background, Chance, a retired high school environmntal science teacher and a member of the Harford County Public Schools Educator Hall of Fame, has been the face of ecology in Harford County for decades.
He has taught many about the natural sciences and showed countless youngsters the wonders of the great outdoors as “Ranger Bob.”
A former columnist for The Aegis, Chance also has promoted recycling and was at the forefront of ushering in recycling and conservation programs in Harford County.
Other areas of Chance’s business diversification include Extraordinary Adventures summer camp and kayaking courses, as well as Habitats by Chance, an ecological landscaping enhancements service.
