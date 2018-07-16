Environmental Evergreens in Darlington hosts Maryland Christmas Tree Growers Association

The summer meeting of the Maryland Christmas Tree Association, a 75-member association of growers and retailers who have a common interest in promoting the Christmas tree industry, was held recently at Environmental Evergreens on Berkley Road in Darlington.

The 7-acre tree farm owned by Bob Chance is located near the Susquehanna River. Although the farm is small, Chance said he has found the key to success is diversification.

The day-long session held June 23 was themed “How to Succeed as a Farmette” and included a pesticide update, discussions on weed control programs and farm insurance, a growers panel and a walking tour of the Environmental Evergreens farm.

Representatives from the University of Maryland’s Harford County Extension Office discussed soil sample analysis and nutrient management plans as they pertained to Christmas trees.

Matt Button /The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media Group Andy Kness with the University of Maryland Harford County Extension Office talks about soil sample analysis and nutrient management plans with members of the Maryland Christmas Tree Association during their summer meeting in Darlington last month. Andy Kness with the University of Maryland Harford County Extension Office talks about soil sample analysis and nutrient management plans with members of the Maryland Christmas Tree Association during their summer meeting in Darlington last month. (Matt Button /The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Located not far from the Susquehanna River, plants thrive at the small farm and the smaller ponds harbor diverse species of turtles and fish.

Chance has experimented with growing a variety of rare firs. Environmental Evergreens sells a variety of common and uncommon Christmas conifers, including Korean, Nordmann, Douglas, Canaan and balsam firs, Norway and Colorado blue spruce; white and scotch pines, in addition to magnolia, winterberry and American holly for wreath material.

Using his teaching background, Chance, a retired high school environmntal science teacher and a member of the Harford County Public Schools Educator Hall of Fame, has been the face of ecology in Harford County for decades.

Matt Button /The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media Group Bob Chance, right, talks about ways he has diversified his Christmas Tree farm, as he hosts the summer meeting of the Maryland Christmas Tree Association. Bob Chance, right, talks about ways he has diversified his Christmas Tree farm, as he hosts the summer meeting of the Maryland Christmas Tree Association. (Matt Button /The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

He has taught many about the natural sciences and showed countless youngsters the wonders of the great outdoors as “Ranger Bob.”

A former columnist for The Aegis, Chance also has promoted recycling and was at the forefront of ushering in recycling and conservation programs in Harford County.

Other areas of Chance’s business diversification include Extraordinary Adventures summer camp and kayaking courses, as well as Habitats by Chance, an ecological landscaping enhancements service.

Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. SEE MORE VIDEOS

avought@theaegis.com