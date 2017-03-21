Battle lines form on Harford emergency medical services study

The first steps in the transition to a county-run emergency medical services system are just months away, as Harford County Executive Barry Glassman prepares to begin implementing wholesale changes recommended by an outside consultant.

But leaders of the mostly volunteer fire and EMS service, who operate independently of the county government, aren't sold on the conclusions of the report prepared for the county executive by the University of Maryland Center for Health & Homeland Security, or CHHS.

The Harford County Volunteer Fire and EMS Assocation asserts the CHHS report contains factual errors that led the consultant to make flawed conclusions.

In a formal statement, issued through spokesman Rich Gardiner on Monday, the association said:

"We would like to begin by reiterating once again that the volunteers, as a whole, in Harford County are supportive of any concept presented to continue to improve emergency medical services to the citizens of Harford County. Unfortunately, we have noted numerous errors and misstatements within this study that could have been corrected if the Association had been provided with the opportunity to review a draft prior to its release. It is clear from the contents of the report that CHHS does not fully understand the current emergency medical services (EMS) system in Harford County."

"Basing the future of Harford's EMS system on such a flawed study would be foolish," the statement continues. "We would like to meet with County Executive Glassman, independent of other issues and concerns, to plan together the path of EMS in the county."

Gradual transition

As recommended in the CHHS report, Glassman plans to provide funding in the Department of Emergency Services budget for the position of medical director, who would manage EMS providers, and to staff at least one "surge" ambulance with medics employed by the county. He made those objectives known in his State of the County message in January.

He also plans to spend this summer appointing members of an EMS Standards Board, which would be chaired by the medical director and be responsible for developing and implementing uniform standards for EMS providers, oversee equipment purchases and contracts and develop solutions for issues that affect the system, according to the study.

"I'm pretty much moving ahead with those three items I talked about in the State of the County [Address]," Glassman said Monday. "It's fair to say you'll see those implemented with the new fiscal year starting in July."

His fiscal 2018 budget is due to be submitted to the County Council on April 17, and while it could take up to six months to fully implement all three recommendations, "you'll begin to see the funding and the implementations starting July 1," he said.

The county EMS workers would augment the emergency medical services provided by 11 volunteer companies, but over time the county would control more and the companies less, Glassman has said.

Fire companies have a mix of volunteer and paid EMS workers. Paid paramedics and EMTs are on duty 24/7 and are paid with funds from the companies, through insurance reimbursements, and also through the Harford County Volunteer Fire & EMS Foundation.

The county government allocates money to the Foundation and to the fire companies each year. Glassman provided $2.88 million to the Foundation and $6.7 million for the fire companies in his fiscal 2017 budget.

Glassman expects the allocations for the Foundation and fire companies will remain in place next year, which he described as "a status quo year," since the transition will just be starting.

"There won't be a noticeable difference in the service in this first year," he said.

Addressing critics

Glassman made the rounds of three banquets held simultaneously on Saturday night by the Aberdeen Fire Department, Fallston Volunteer Fire and Ambulance Company and Havre de Grace Ambulance Corps.

Stopping at the latter banquet, held at the Level Fire Hall, the county executive said he was aware of the criticism by leaders of the volunteer service that the authors of the EMS study didn't understand how the Harford system operated and thus drew wrong conclusions.

"Our system is confusing and that poses a problem; it's why we need to address what we are doing," Glassman said. "If people from the outside, experts in emergency services planning and management, had trouble understanding how the system functions, then you can see there's a problem right there."

In his annual report during the Ambulance Corps banquet, outgoing chief Joseph Gamatoria said the organization faces "threats," such as staffing and how EMS will be funded going foward, noting it's a hybrid of fee for service and subsidies from the City of Havre de Grace, Harford County and the State of Maryland.

Aberdeen Fire Department President Ed Budnick noted during his banquet that paid providers, whose salaries are covered from the company's coffers, handle the majority of their EMS calls, whose volume is on the rise.

Budnick said later that company officials don't expect the CHHS report's recommendations to affect them "at this point in time," since they use their own money from insurance reimbursements to pay EMS providers.

"There are questions that are going to have to be answered down the road," he said, explaining his organization's EMS system is under constant review.

"It's a system that we look at all the time and how it's functioning all the time," Budnick said.

Report's findings

The 49-page CHHS report elaborates on what Glassman described in his January speech about the need to make a gradual shift to a county-run EMS system — with paramedics employed by the county who use county-owned ambulances and medical equipment.

"Harford County government can provide EMS in a more cost-effective manner by playing a more direct role in funding and supervising the EMS system," states the report, in which the authors said they reviewed prior studies of the EMS system done in 2009, 2014 and 2015.

"Distinguishing it from previous studies, this report attempts to make system-wide recommendations, and describing a broad picture for the future of EMS in Harford," the report states. "It does not address highly specific details and actions for the County or each VFC to implement, which would yield marginal gains."

Representatives of CHHS held off-the-record "extensive interviews" with representatives of the various EMS providers and their governing bodies, as well as the Department of Emergency Services staff, according to the report. In the end, however, none of the sources cited are named.