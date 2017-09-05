Harford's Glassman names new emergency medical standards board

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman took another step in bringing government oversight to emergency medical services by naming a five-member advisory board Tuesday.

The EMS Standards Advisory Board will make strategic recommendations to support high quality emergency medical services in the county and plan for future needs, according to a news release from Glassman.

The all-volunteer board’s members represent the medical, EMS and business communities and the Harford County Volunteer Fire and EMS Association and will report to Director of Emergency Services Edward Hopkins.

Members are John W. Donohue, who will serve as chairman, Dr. David Hexter, Tami Wiggins, William A. Dousa Jr. and Lawrence A. Richardson Jr.

Glassman earlier this year announced sweeping changes in oversight of the 12 private volunteer fire and ambulance companies operating in the county that provide most of the first responses to emergency medical calls in homes, businesses, public places and buildings and area highways.

Those changes included appointing a medical director for EMS, buying and staffing two ambulance “surge” units to be operated by the county and the appointment of a board to provide advice on how the system should operate.

The board and its new members are not subject to approval by the Harford County Council, as are some advisory panels created within the county charter. As a courtesy, however, the council was provided with the names and their backgrounds Tuesday afternoon, county administration spokesperson Cindy Mumby said.

In a statement accompanying the release of the new board members names, Glassman said he has charged the board with making recommendations on the following

Providing for and supporting high quality emergency medical services;

Strategies for efficient and effective services delivery, training and quality assurance;

Suggesting methods for billing and the collection of fees for ambulance services.

The EMS Standards Advisory Board will issue quarterly reports to the county executive and the director of emergency services. The director will have the ability to create sub-committees to address specific issues as they arise, the county administration said.

“As a former volunteer fire fighter, and VFC president, I know that when our citizens call out for emergency services, Harford County’s first responders want nothing more than to deliver the best possible care,” Glassman said. “As county executive, it is my responsibility to ensure that our system is sustainable and can meet our future needs.”

“Therefore, in addition to establishing initial protocols for our county-owned surge ambulances, the EMS Standards Advisory Board will work with our medical director, Department of Emergency Services’ staff, and various emergency service providers in the field to begin our long-term plan to support and strengthen future EMS services in the county,” he said. “I would like to thank these five outstanding volunteers for helping Harford County to uphold our tradition of delivering quality emergency services when citizens need us most.”

Donohue has more than 35 years of professional experience in emergency services, including 34 years at the Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems, where he was most recently director of Interagency Incident Planning and Response. Now serving as the deputy director of Emergency Services for Cecil County, Donohue is a certified paramedic whose current appointments include chairing the Federal Emergency Management Agency Region III Advisory Council.

David is board certified in emergency medicine and has served for more than a decade as a member of the Maryland Emergency Medical Services Board. His career includes service as the chairperson of two departments of emergency medicine and as medical director at the Social Security Administration, where his duties included emergency response planning. A Harford County resident, Hexter is currently the physician-in-chief for Mid-Atlantic Permanente Medical Group’s Baltimore Service Area.

Wiggins has more than 23 years of experience in Harford County’s Department of Emergency Services. She is currently manager of the Training and Quality Assurance Branch and has spoken nationally and internationally to emergency professionals as an expert on personnel management, dispatch protocol procedures and quality assurance. Wiggins was integral to the county’s 911 Communication Center becoming the nation’s first Tri-Accredited Center of Excellence and has been active in the volunteer fire and EMS services more than 30 years. She will manage the county’s new eight-member paramedic team and ambulance unit.

Dousa has held several leadership positions within the Harford County Volunteer Fire and EMS Association, which recommended him to the county executive as its representative on the board. He has served more than 48 years as a volunteer fire fighter, advanced life support provider and administrator and is a life member of both the Abingdon and Joppa-Magnolia VFCs where he also held numerous leadership positions. He served seven years as chairperson of the Maryland State Firemen’s Association Emergency Services Committee and was the organization’s Fire Fighter of the Year in 1989, the Josiah A. Hunt EMS Person of the Year in 2008, and is a Hall of Fame member.

Richardson is a Harford County resident with more than 30 years of experience working with business and government agencies in Maryland and Washington D.C. A lawyer, he is currently the vice president of government affairs for the Maryland Chamber of Commerce, and served for two decades as a government affairs representative for State Farm Insurance in Maryland and the District of Columbia.

The EMS Standards Advisory Board will begin work at its first meeting, which will be scheduled later this month.