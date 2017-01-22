Empty Stocking finishes season with $79,314

The Empty Stocking Fund, which is still seeking donations, finished the 2016 holiday giving season just short of its $80,000 fundraising goal.

The fund collected $79,314. The nonprofit is on Facebook and on the web at www.emptystockingHC.org.

In the waning days of the drive, The Empty Stocking Fund received $2,000 donations from Frederick L. Anderson, in memory of Steven Craig Anderson and Edith Gullion; and Ken and Susan Cook. There was a $1,500 donation from Bob and Bobbi Compton. Edith R. Roese donated $1,000.

There were $500 donations from Daniel and Katherine Hopkins and from Emergent and Bio Solutions. Frances Burkheimer donated $400.

Kelly's Hair Design donated $250 as did Jay Edwards and Associates LLC.

Donations of $200 came from Richard and Miriam Cochran; and Tom and Paula Harman, of Harman's Farm Market.

There were donations of $150 from Dorothy J. Williams, Bel Air Bar-Anon and Gerard and Elizabeth Baxter.

Larry and Sarah Cohen donated $125.

Donations of $100 were made by Niki and Jeff Burger, Jeanne and Bill Smith, Brian T. Reilly, Dale W. Starkey, Harford Custom Coach Works, Dr. and Mrs. Donald W. Merryman, David and Judy Tevault, Paul and Marilyn Craig, Dr. and Mrs. Timothy Hanratty, Hickory/Fountain Green Rec Council, David Anderson, Bryce and Arlene Hardy, Robert and Rose Coomes, Durward and Carolyn Thompson, Martin Connors, Paul and Melanie Patrinicola, Gerald E. Cook Sr., Harford County Chapter 83 OES, Frank and Sue Garlitz and Cindy Hutson.