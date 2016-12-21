First edition of school-wide Emmorton Elementary student newspaper hits classrooms

Newspapers across the country supposed are struggling to keep readers and advertisers, who keep migrating to media sources online, but that hasn't stopped a small group of fifth graders at Emmorton Elementary School from giving the news to their schoolmates through DAAAB, a student-run newspaper.

The name DAAAB is an acronym of the first names of some of the students who work on the publication or have worked on it in the past. The effort started last year when its staffers were in fourth grade and wanted to create a weekly newspaper for their classmates.

"We thought that it would be very good for kids, because they could have something to look forward to," Abhinav Patel, a founding member, said Tuesday.

Abhinav and six of his fellow DAAAB staffers, who wore blue tie-dye shirts bearing the name of their publication, met in the Bel Air South school's media center Tuesday afternoon to discuss their newspaper.

This year, DAAAB is going school-wide, with the first edition scheduled to be released Wednesday. The school-wide version will be published twice a month on Wednesdays.

The release date had to be pushed back a few months from the start of the school year, because the student staffers had to plan and prepare a publication that would reach a much larger audience than their fourth-grade class, plus they had to raise money for production costs – DAAAB is a nonprofit effort with no cost to subscribers.

The students sold "pencil-grams" for $1 each to offset print and copy costs. They grossed more than $100, according to Dan Morelli, another founding member of the staff.

This year is the first in which the DAAAB staffers have had to raise money.

"Last year it was just one grade, and this year we're quadrupling it," staffer Audrey Klein said of the circulation.

Emmorton principal Rebecca Spencer serves as a co-faculty advisor along with the vice principal, Jessica Hoover. the students' parents and teachers also provide support.

"We can't help but support their passion," Spencer said.

Spencer noted the adults helped the students work through their plans for the publication and the fundraising, teaching them about everything involved in taking on a school-wide publication and operating a successful business venture.

"It's been a good learning experience for them," she said.

The publication includes stories about things happening in the school along with interviews of fellow students. Readers can also check out crossword puzzles, word searches, lists of the latest trends for kids, illustrations and fictional stories.

"We always have a story on the back," said Dan.

All of the content is created by the eight-person student staff, who also produce the print and online versions of DAAAB and distribute the one-page, double-sided copies of the newspaper to classroom teachers.

Kindergarten and first-grade teachers read their copies aloud to their pupils, and teachers of older students keep copies on hand in their classrooms, which students can then read on their own.

Readers can visit the online version at http://emesdaaab.wixsite.com/daaab/videos for content such as reviews, contact information, a blog, student-made videos and a link to the Emmorton DAAAB YouTube channel.

The publication has generated plenty of interest among Emmorton students.

"We get crowded by people that say, 'When is the next one coming?'" staffer Garrett White said.

Hayley Neal, a founding staff member, remembers writing a story for the paper last year about how her fourth-grade class acted out the events leading up to the American Revolution, which they had been studying.

"There were a bunch of fourth graders marching around the playground," Hayley recalled. "They shouted, 'revolution,' and I wrote a story about it."

"For the younger kids, it's educational, and for the older kids, too," Dan said of DAAAB.

Students work on the paper during free periods or lunch, or they work on it at home.

"They do it on their own time and through their own passion," Spencer said.

Hayley said seeing her stories in print makes her feel "super-excited and sort of surprised because it's like, I wrote that."

Luciana Aiello said she briefly feels "completely relaxed" after finishing her work.

"For a second, you feel like you don't have to do anything, and then it's on to the next newspaper," she said.

The students discussed how to keep DAAAB going when they move on to middle school next year. Garrett suggested writing stories and sending them back to the elementary school, and Luciana stressed finding a fourth grader with technological expertise "just to make sure everything's under control" with the website.

They also said they might consider careers in journalism as adults.

"I might want to be a reporter or a writer for the newspaper," Allyssa Owens said.