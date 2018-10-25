Darlington woman charged with stealing from business

A Darlington woman is charged with allegedly stealing nearly $180,000 from an Aberdeen tree company over 18 months, according to court records.

Lynn Ann Bowman, 21, of the 2100 block of Glen Cove Road, was indicted Oct. 16 and arrested last Friday on charges of theft more than $100,000 and theft $25,000 to $100,000, conspiracy to commit theft more than $100,000 and theft $25,000 to $100,000 and embezzling or misappropriating, according to court records.

She was taken to Harford County Detention Center, where she was released on $25,000 bond according to online court records.

Between Sept. 1, 2016 and Sept. 30, 2017, Bowman allegedly stole $122,095.19 from Clayton Glassman, owner of Clayton’s Tree Service, according to an indictment filed in Harford County Circuit Court.

Between Oct. 1, 2017 and March 7, 2018, she allegedly stole $57,083.78 from Glassman, according to the indictment.

Courtesy Harford Sheriff's Office Lynn Ann Bowman Lynn Ann Bowman (Courtesy Harford Sheriff's Office)

During that time, Bowman was “a fiduciary of the trust” of Glassman and did “fraudulently and willfully appropriate to a use not in the due and lawful execution of her duties, U.S. currency in the form of debit and credit card charges received by her,” according to the indictment.

She has an initial appearance in circuit court on Nov. 26, according to online court records.

Clayton’s Tree Service is a commercial and residential tree service that specializes in a wide variety of tree work, including tree removal, trimming, wood chipping, stump grinding and emergency cleanups, according to its website, www.claytonstrees.com.

