Edgewood High Hall of Fame seeks nominations for 2018 induction class

Nominations are being sought for the Class of 2018 that will be inducted into the Edgewood High School Hall of Fame later this year.

The Hall of Fame’s committee also has announced the eighth annual induction ceremony will take place on Friday, Oct. 5, on Homecoming Day, at the school.

Tentative plans for this year’s induction include holding the induction ceremony in the morning, after which the new Hall of Fame members will be involved with the fall prep rally and homecoming parade and also will be introduced at the football game that evening against North Harford, Don Morrison, co-chair of the EHS Hall of Fame Review Committee, said.

Morrison said other activities for the Hall of Fame inductees are being discussed by the committee, such as a tailgate prior to the game.

This year’s program will be a change from prior years, when the ceremony was held in June on the day of commencement, which had traditionally held at the school. This year EHS will join a number of other local high schools that have already made the move and will hold its commencement at the APG Federal Credit Union Arena at Harford Community College.

During the first seven years of the program, 56 people, including 34 alumni, one family of seven alumni, 15 former staff and six community supporters have been inducted.

The EHS Hall of Fame Review Committee – composed of alumni, students, representatives of the school administration/faculty and the community – is seeking nominations for the 2018 cycle, the committee announced this week. Nominations are due by Tuesday, May 1.

According to the committee, the dual purpose of the Hall of Fame program is to honor those who have made extraordinary contributions to the school and/or their communities, and to provide exemplary role models for current students, staff and the community. The EHS Hall of Fame is a joint project of the EHS school administration and the EHS Alumni Association.

Anyone can nominate a potential member for the Hall by completing a nomination form and returning it prior to the May 1 deadline.

It is anticipated that a minimum of five individuals will be added to the Hall of Fame in this and succeeding years.

Forms may be obtained by emailing Don Morrison (EHS Class of 1962) at dmorrison2008@comcast.net. Completed forms should be returned to that e-mail address or by U.S. Mail to 200 Mountain Hill Road, Perryville, MD 21903.

For a complete list of members of the EHS Hall of Fame and/or for a list of the 28 people who are being carried over as eligible nominees, contact Morrison. For more information, call 443-350-2573.