Edgewood woman charged with stabbing man after argument

An Edgewood woman is charged with stabbing a man she got into an argument with Wednesday night, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said.

Another stabbing was reported Thursday in Edgewood but the sheriff’s office had few details.

Just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the 800 block of Fisherman Lane for the report of an assault.

When they arrived, deputies spoke with Davon Hurst, 29, of Edgewood, who said a woman he knows stabbed him in the upper body with a knife, according to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

Deputies arrested Lessie Davis, 23, of the 800 block of Fisherman Lane as medics from the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company treated Hurst at the scene. He was subsequently taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies determined Davis and Hurst got into an argument that escalated and Davis allegedly stabbed Hurst, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Davis is charged with attempted first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment. She is being held at the county detention center without bail.

On Thursday, around 12:25 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a stabbing in the 500 block of Jamestown Court in Edgewood.

A woman was in custody and the male victim, suffering from minor injuries, was taken to Bayview in Baltimore Thursday afternoon, the Sheriff’s Office said.

No further information was available as the investigation was ongoing,