Edgewood man charged after argument with neighbor leads to stabbing

An Edgewood man has been arrested and charged with allegedly stabbing his neighbor Friday, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded at about 11:30 a.m. Friday to the 1500 block of Charlestown Drive in Edgewood for a report of a stabbing, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

Two men, who are neighbors and know each other, got into an argument that escalated, according to the Sheriff’s Office, with one man, Willie Bill Miller, allegedly stabbing Donald Arnell Smith in the upper body with a knife.

Smith, 36, was taken by the Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air for treatment of what police said were non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after they arrived, patrol deputies identified Miller, 48, of the 1500 block of Charlestown Drive, as the suspect and arrested him, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Miller is charged with first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment. He was taken to the Harford County Detention Center, where he was released on his own recognizance after a bail review hearing Monday.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 410-836-5436.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may report their information through the methods listed below. If the information provided leads to the arrest and indictment of the individuals responsible for this crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.

Submit a tip online at http://www.harfordsheriff.org/wanted, or text Metro Crime Stoppers at “CRIMES" (274637) and begin the message "MCS," then add the information, or phone Harford Crime Solvers at 1-888-540-8477.

