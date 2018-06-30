Man, 44, stabbed in abdomen Saturday, suspects sought

An Edgewood man stabbed multiple times Saturday evening was in critical but stable condition at a Baltimore hospital, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were called just before 6 p.m. to the 1400 block of Pulaski Highway for a report of a stabbing, according to a news release posted on the agency’s Facebook page.

Three men confronted the victim, Charles Lamont Brown, 44, and one of them stabbed Brown multiple times in the abdomen before all three men ran off, according to the Facebook post.

Brown was taken by the Maryland State Police Medevac helicopter to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, according to the release.

The investigation was assumed by detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division and investigators from the Forensic Services Unit responded to collect evidence. The investigation remains active and ongoing and no further details were available Saturday night, according to the release.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Harford County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division.